It is impossible to paint a picture of how the local food and beverage industry is faring during the pandemic with even a similar brush, as some Aspen restaurants are struggling to break even while others are reporting their highest sales in years.
A local resident and restaurant owner of more than a decade, Jill Carnevale, speculated that the inconsistency is merely a function of restaurants’ patio capacity and business model. Restaurants that rely on late-night and bar crowds, for instance, will inevitably suffer under the current state-imposed 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales.
“I know some [restaurants] are straight killing it and I know some people are really struggling,” said Carnevale, who owns the Italian restaurant Ellina along the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall. “It’s so circumstantial and it’s so touch and go with COVID and the [Grizzly Creek Fire].”
While business varies, a number of Aspen restaurants reported a few similar observations and commonalities across the board amid the summer of COVID-19 — including a spike in wine and liquor sales, wealthier patrons (or at least those who are spending significantly more than the traditional summer clientele) and a notable decline in business over the past five or so days.
In July, The Little Nell hotel saw its highest wine sales in five years, according to wine director Chris Dunaway.
“A lot of our guests that would normally be here in the winter are enjoying much more extended stays here in the summer this season. And fortunately, a lot of those guests enjoy incredibly fine wine and look forward to a more elevated dining experience,” Dunaway said.
In response to the pandemic, in late June the Nell started a private dining experience whereby patrons could work with the kitchen to design a custom four- to five-course wine-pairing dinner set in one of the hotel’s available suites. The Little Nell has curated about 10 of these dinners, ranging from two to eight guests, so far this summer. The minimum is $1,000 per person.
Dunaway noted that “while wine sales are definitely up because of the quality of wine being purchased, there is also this yearn for dining and returning to a normal lifestyle.”
“I think dining allows people to sort of escape the chaos that this pandemic forced upon us and allow us to come together,” he said.
While Ellina’s wine sales are on par with previous years, Carnevale said her liquor sales this summer are through the roof.
“People are drinking so much liquor. ... My liquor numbers are up more than anything,” Carnevale said. “People want five drinks. That’s the damn truth. People just want to drink. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
From an overall business standpoint, Ellina saw a strong six weeks throughout the month of July and through last week, she said.
As southern, and particularly Texas, schools traditionally restart in mid-month, the Aug. 15 date in a normal year is when Carnevale expects town, and thus business, to mellow out until Labor Day weekend.
Ellina has been notably quieter this week than last, which she believes is a culmination of business as usual as well as a decline in tourism as a result of regional wildfires and subsequent road closures.
Over on the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall, Red Onion general manager Jordan White said the historic restaurant and bar “has broken every food record” this summer since it reopened in 2010.
And while the Red Onion’s expansive, 48-capacity patio is “crushing it” this summer, White said, the casual local joint also depends heavily on the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. crowd.
“By not having the late-night scene and not having the bar scene, we’re missing out on a big portion of our business,” White said.
With record-breaking food sales and decent liquor sales despite the 10 p.m. curfew, business is OK but not sustainable forever, he said.
White reported an increase in tequila sales — noting that Texans “drink a lot of tequila, it’s pretty impressive” — as well as wine.
“For me, I wouldn’t think of the Red Onion as a spot to go buy a bottle of wine, and I cannot believe how much wine I’m going through,” White said. “For us, we’re still selling lots of liquor, we’re still selling lots of beer, but we’ve always done that. I’m actually fairly impressed with how much wine I’m having to order.”
White echoed Dunaway’s sentiment on the difference in clientele visiting Aspen this summer.
“I feel like our summer crowd currently is what we usually get in the winter,” he said. “Our winter crowd is usually the spendier ones, the people who just throw down, right? And I think usually our summer crowd is more of the road-trip crowd; they’re a bit more of the big family on more of a budget.”
White, like Carnevale, also noted that business has definitely dropped since last week. He said he hopes the 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales, which is in effect until Sunday, does not continue.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday afternoon addressed the public health order during a COVID-19 update but did not detail the state’s plans one way or the other.
“On the one hand, we know we can return to normal. Like so many things in life, we value our ability to go out at all hours. But we also know that a social environment akin to a nightclub or late night at a bar where people are inebriated provides an ideal environment for the virus to spread,” Polis said. “So with lower numbers, I’m hopeful we can make progress on expanding the opportunity for people to enjoy themselves, but at the same time, with the virus present, we’re nowhere near returning to where we were last year.”
Polis said a decision on extending or lifting the 10 p.m. ban would be announced at some point this weekend.
According to the city of Aspen’s sales tax report for the month of June, retail sales were down 22.9% relative to the same period in 2019 — which was an improvement over the projected decline of 45%.
Aspen’s economy effectively reopened in mid-May, which is traditionally the height of offseason, after shutting down in March, which is typically peak season.
The city’s report for July will be released on Sept. 7, according to city officials.
“We thought it was going to be a struggle to get people here [this summer], but we found out quickly that everybody from the city wants to come to the mountains, and they came in droves,” said Mitch Osur, Aspen director of parking and downtown services.
Like the restaurateurs, Osur said the challenge is now determining how to handle dining and tourism this winter.
“The summer was easy,” he said. “The winter’s going to be hard.”