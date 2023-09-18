Aspen’s latest tax consumption report shows that accommodations dropped by 11% in total dollar volume in July compared with July 2022, with the month’s overall sales performance being flat.
July accounted for $125.7 million in taxable retail sales in Aspen, a slight 1% bump over July 2022, according to the city’s finance department, which releases a monthly report that tracks the overall retail performance of the segments that pay city sales saxes.
The 14 business segments didn’t march in lockstep in terms of business activity in July. Restaurants and bars saw a slight bump. Liquor stores saw sales drop. Marijuana sales were slightly up. The food-and-drug sector was up. Sports equipment sales were way up. Health and beauty, along with construction, saw sharp drops. The jewelry trade made the biggest gains over July 2022, according to the report.
Here’s a segment-by-segment look at July:
• Accommodations — $34.6 million, down 11% from July 2022.
• Restaurants/bars —$24.4 million, up 3%.
• Sports equipment/clothing — $6.5 million, up 23%.
• Fashion clothing — $19.4 million, up 3%.
• Construction — $4.9 million, down 23%.
• Food and drug — $9.4 million, up 5%.
• Liquor — $1.4 million, down 4%.
• Miscellaneous — $9.5, up 7%.
• Jewelry/gallery — $8.1 million up 60%.
• Utilities — $3.1 million, down 2%.
• Automobile — $3 million, down 4%.
• Marijuana — $854,417, up 3%.
• Bank/finance — $329,219, down 2%.
• Health/beauty — $176,109, down 9%.
Year-to-date sales of $739.6 million from January through July paced 3% ahead of the same seven-month period of 2022. Below is a snapshot of how industries have performed so far this year.
• Accommodations — $221.9 million, no change.
• Restaurants/bars — $126.7 million, up 5%.
• Sports equipment/clothing — $46.4 million, up 3%.
• Fashion clothing — $82.4 million down 4%.
• Construction — $47.9 million, up 2%.
• Food and drug — $44.5 million, down 5%.
• Liquor —$7.3 million, down 8%.
• Miscellaneous — $65.5 million, up 17%.
• Jewelry/gallery — $32.3 million, up 18%.
• Utilities — $31.8 million, up 4%.
• Automobile — $20.8 million, no change.
• Marijuana — $5 million, down 16%.
• Bank/finance — $2.8 million, down 10%.
• Health/beauty — $4.5 million, up 61%.
The July sales figures for the accommodations sector factored in $9 million in short-term rental revenue, which dropped 9% from the $9.9 million in taxable STR rentals in July 2022, the report said.
Year-to-date through July, the STR sector generated $63.8 million in taxable sales, 3% behind the $66.1 million through the first seven months of 2022, according to the report.