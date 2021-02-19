Aspen retailers were given a heads-up Thursday about people who were believed to be professional shoplifters.
The Aspen Police Department in a Facebook post wrote: “Hey Aspen retailers, today would be a good day to be paying very close attention, with 9-1-1 on speed dial.
“From time to time we get a group of what appear to be traveling professional shoplifters who hit town and, using distraction techniques, try to steal high-dollar items.”
On Feb. 17 it appeared that a person was “casing stores looking for vulnerabilities.”
“So, it might be a good day to have extra staff on, and to have everyone be very alert,” it was noted in the police post.
A photo attached to the post said: “On a <cough, cough> totally, completely, absolutely unrelated note <cough, cough> if you know or recognize the guy in the photo, please give us a call at 970-920-5400. He is not accused of anything illegal — we would just like to talk with him.”