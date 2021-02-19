Person of interest

A photo from the Aspen Police Facebook page posted Thursday asked the public for information on the person pictured, who is “not accused of anything illegal.”

 From APD Facebook page

Aspen retailers were given a heads-up Thursday about people who were believed to be professional shoplifters.

The Aspen Police Department in a Facebook post wrote: “Hey Aspen retailers, today would be a good day to be paying very close attention, with 9-1-1 on speed dial.

“From time to time we get a group of what appear to be traveling professional shoplifters who hit town and, using distraction techniques, try to steal high-dollar items.”

On Feb. 17 it appeared that a person was “casing stores looking for vulnerabilities.”

“So, it might be a good day to have extra staff on, and to have everyone be very alert,” it was noted in the police post.

A photo attached to the post said: “On a <cough, cough> totally, completely, absolutely unrelated note <cough, cough> if you know or recognize the guy in the photo, please give us a call at 970-920-5400. He is not accused of anything illegal — we would just like to talk with him.”

