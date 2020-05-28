Nonprofits searching for ways to raise money in the COVID-19 pandemic period have hit upon a workable solution — the virtual fundraiser.
At first, the idea may seem strange. Just how does one hold an event, in cyberspace, that will inspire people to donate money to a cause? Are copious amounts of food, live entertainment and alcohol a prerequisite to the loosening of purse strings?
Actually, not so much. Virtual fundraisers are being held across the Roaring Fork Valley, nation and world with success, thanks to internet platforms that make it easy for charitable organizations to connect with donor bases that tend to already be enthusiastic about giving.
Meghan Grabow, development and brand director for Carbondale-based YouthEntity, said the nonprofit is embracing the concept. YouthEntity holds a pig roast fundraiser every summer and its proceeds make up about 25 percent of the group’s operating budget. Because of the threat of coronavirus spread and social distancing guidelines that will make it difficult to gather this year in a physical setting, a decision was made to hold the gala in a virtual format — without an actual pig, of course.
“The Pig Roast is really well attended and all of our donors and employees look forward to it every year,” Grabow said. “When we were starting to plan it in January, we didn’t understand the coronavirus and how it would derail things. Then March came along, and things were paused. It became pretty apparent that we would not be able to hold it. As with a lot of other nonprofits, [COVID-19] ground our major fundraiser event planning to a halt.”
The decision to hold the event online occurred pretty quickly, she said.
“We felt like we don’t have any other choice,” Grabow said. “In order to facilitate our programs, we have to have our event.”
Now, instead of a single-day affair, the fundraiser is set for three days, June 24-26, and will feature the auctioning of items designed to spur the local economy amid troubled times.
“We’re trying to loop in area artists and as many local experiences and businesses as possible, so that our donors can not only support our programs but the local economy as a whole,” Grabow said.
For the ticket price of $150, which is optional, donors will receive a $50 gift card to a local participating restaurant. YouthEntity’s programs are generally centered around providing career development opportunities and financial literacy training to local youths, including classes on culinary arts and hospitality management.
“The hospitality industry is near and dear to our hearts, and they have been super supportive of our programs,” Grabow said. “Tickets to the fundraiser have been $150 in the past, but because we don’t have the overhead like we’ve had, we can take $50 of that and provide gift cards to our partner restaurants who have supported us over the years. We hope that people will continue to purchase the tickets as they have done at the past, and it will go directly toward our programs and also to the restaurants.”
Part of the attraction of doing a virtual fundraiser, she said, is the lack of physical limitations. Last year’s event was held at the Aspen Glen Club. YouthEntity will sell “tables of 10” at $1,500 each and because there are no actual tables within a physical space, the nonprofit has the ability to sell as many as it can.
The same holds true with the auction. Since it will be conducted online, acquiring the physical space to display the items won’t be an issue.
“So far, the idea has been met with a lot of enthusiasm and support, so we are so optimistic,” Grabow said.
Planning and conducting an online fundraiser is not as intimidating as it sounds, she said.
“While there exists the concern that donors may not participate in the same manner as at our in-person events, a virtual format does open the possibility of expanding our reach outside of our standard demographic and even geographic region,” Grabow added.
There are a variety of ways to set up a virtual fundraiser. The oft-used Zoom business-meeting platform is capable of handling such an event. YouthEntity accessed information from blogs supplied by globalwa.org and wildapricot.com to help with the process. For the upcoming auction, the organization will utilize clickbidonline.com’s services.
Another Carbondale nonprofit, Thunder River Theatre Company, held a virtual fundraiser on May 7. Instead of being centered around an auction, donors were entertained online by local performing artists, according to Lauren Kenning, TRTC development director.
On that day, participants were given the suggestion of ordering takeout to support a local restaurant at 5 p.m., then starting “happy hour” with dinner and a cocktail at 6 p.m. The virtual gala got underway at 7 p.m. via the nonprofit’s streaming venue, thunderrivertheatre.com/live.
Kenning said the nonprofit was planning not to hold its annual spring fundraiser prior to the coronavirus outbreak as it’s a gargantuan undertaking. When the COVID-19 situation evolved, Thunder River officials shifted gears and made plans for a fun, online event. There was no auction; donations were provided in a direct way as watchers were entertained.
“It was a huge success,” she said. “The amount that we were hoping to raise through our ‘un-gala campaign’ — which is what we were calling our fundraising plan before the coronavirus hit — we cut that in half after coronavirus came along. We just didn’t know what was going to happen. And then with the virtual fundraiser we ended up raising three times the amount that we needed to raise.”
Kenning added that holding a fundraising event in a brick-and-mortar venue often comes at great financial cost. With a virtual fundraiser, expenses can be kept extremely low. And the artists who provided the entertainment volunteered their time.
Meanwhile, other local nonprofits are using virtual platforms not necessarily for the purpose of raising money, but to keep their supporters engaged. Earlier this week, Aspen-based nonprofit Independence Pass Foundation released information about a fun way to keep memories about the scenic section of Highway 82 east of Aspen alive, given the cancellation of the 26th annual Ride for the Pass bicycling event.
“Send us a photo or written memory of a special experience you’ve had on the pass, and you’ll be entered in a raffle and eligible to win prizes for best photo or memory,” the announcement says. “They can be scenic or silly, peopled or un-peopled, past or present: whatever captures a special time or place for you on the pass.”
For eligibility, submissions are due by Sunday via Instagram, email or snail mail. The photos will be published on the foundation’s website and its social-media outlets. More information is available at independencepass.org.
And, in accordance with a nonprofit’s standard mission of working for the betterment of the community, the announcement carries an important message relating to the pandemic.
“Please remember, if you are riding or walking the pass … respect each other and continue to maintain social distancing and other COVID-related protocols,” it states.