Despite the Eagle County School District Board of Education’s decision not to resume in-classroom instruction or hold a traditional graduation ceremony, instead continuing distance learning through its scheduled spring break and ending the school year early on May 22, Roaring Fork Schools has yet to follow suit.
“Eagle County Schools' decision does not impact our schools,” Roaring Fork School District public information officer Kelsy Been wrote in an email Tuesday.
RFSD superintendent Rob Stein sent a statement to parents regarding the rest of the school year, in which he said the district is planning to follow directives from the state.
“Governor Polis has stated repeatedly that schools are unlikely to reopen this school year. Therefore, we are planning for the likelihood that we may hold distance learning for the remainder of the school year — even beyond the latest April 30 closure,” he said. “While some people are asking why we don’t simply make the call now, if there is any chance of resuming in-person learning, we want to keep that option open until we get word from the state. I know that the uncertainty can be challenging."
That is Aspen School District’s plan as well, interim superintendent Tom Heald confirmed — though he said he’s expecting Polis to likely make an executive decision extending school closures by next week.
“I follow the dialogue daily regarding extending the school closure. At this point, I am waiting on the next announcement by our governor,” he said in an email Tuesday. “At that point, depending on conditions, we would review our options and make a decision.”
During his daily press update, Polis on Wednesday told Coloradans to expect social distancing to become standard procedure for many months to come, even as he outlined indicators needed to slowly, and in stages, reopen the economy.
“We need a way of life that is sustainable — sustainable psychologically, economically and socially,” he said. “We know that staying at home isn’t.”
Polis has set April 26 as a target date to lift the stay-at-home order and has closed schools until April 30, though there is considerable uncertainty as to whether those dates will hold and many school districts, like Eagle County, have already announced decisions to not resume in-classroom studies through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“Some school districts — particularly in the metro area — have closed for the rest of the school year because they have determined that is what is best for their communities,” Polis’ press secretary, Conor Cahill, said in an email Wednesday. “However, the governor remains optimistic that some school districts may be able to come back for limited in-person instruction after April 30th and will provide updated information as soon as it is available.”
In Eagle County, that decision was a popular one; in an emailed survey to parents and staff, 70 percent of respondents agreed that working through spring break and ending the school year early was the preferred course of action, according to the district’s website.
Locally, school districts are bracing for having to roll out graduation alternative plans. Aspen students may find themselves accepting their diplomas on the stage of the Benedict Music Tent in July, for instance. Roaring Fork Schools has a dedicated committee exploring options.
“Amidst the uncertainty, we have a committee planning for end-of-year ceremonies for graduates,” Stein said. “Our approach now is to be ready for whatever happens and to respond.”