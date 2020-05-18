Purging and boiling crawfish is no easy task during good weather, let alone during a fast-moving wind and rain storm.
On Friday evening, amid quick-changing weather, Braden Gastineau was handling the mudbugs like a seasoned pro. The 41-year-old Glenwood Springs entrepreneur, a native of Houston, opened Gastineau’s: The Roaring Cajun last fall. It’s mainly a delivery operation, and he markets his products via Facebook and word of mouth.
In addition to boiling crawfish and providing them via takeout service from his commercial kitchen in Carbondale, he travels far and wide — all through the Roaring Fork Valley, and even to distant places like Craig and Telluride — to deliver frozen food concoctions to a clientele that’s been clamoring for something different to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s something about crawfish, jambalaya, étouffée, gumbo and red beans and rice that make people happy, Gastineau said.
He’s one of several food-and-drink providers in the valley that have been going the extra mile to reach customers amid the coronavirus crisis and its resulting closures of in-house dining areas.
“Crawfish is a feel-good thing,” Gastineau said. “It gets people out of the house and you can see their excitement when they come to pick them up. Right now, in this situation, the community needs new things.”
The profit margin on crawfish isn’t great, partly due to the fact that they come from places more than 1,000 miles away and their preparation is labor intensive. The ones he orders are raised in ponds near Natchitoches, Louisiana, packed in dry ice and shipped overnight as air freight. Like their lobster cousins, crawfish have to be alive when they are boiled, for reasons pertaining to food safety.
Gastineau wears Mardi Gras beads and custom purple shirts with a Louisiana-voodoo theme as he purges the tiny crustaceans in a kiddie pool and boils them in spice-filled water. It’s a ritual that draws passing motorists to his outdoor operation next to the commercial kitchen he leases on Carbondale’s Main Street. Once people drop by, he can talk to them about his other products.
He plans to boil crawfish every Friday and Saturday for the next few weeks. Crawfish season typically ends in mid-June.
“I ordered crawfish for a ‘Mardi Gras in May’ event that got canceled because of COVID-19,” Gastineau said. “Because I promised people I would have crawfish I decided to go ahead and do it.”
Throughout the valley, examples abound of eateries doing what’s necessary to keep business going. Some downvalley and midvalley restaurants have been taking orders over the phone or internet and making their deliveries to customers in one fell swoop, at designated spots like the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot.
Aspen’s New York Pizza, for instance, has expanded its delivery territory beyond the roundabout to places like Woody Creek and Aspen Village. Given that social distancing guidelines make it difficult to allow people inside the pizza shop to pick up food, NYP has set up a booth at its Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall front door where employees can hand off slices, whole pies, salads and beverages to customers who have either popped by or ordered over the phone. Co-owner Earl Rodgers jokingly calls it his “mall kiosk.”
Jimmy’s American Restaurant & Bar is now doing dinner deliveries. In addition, bar staff are roving around town on bicycles that pull a small wagon to deliver the restaurant’s signature cocktails like the “Painkiller,” “Bloodhound,” “Cucumber Lemonade” and “Jimmy’s Marg.”
Aaron Spada, a Jimmy’s bar employee, said moving about on bicycles to deliver preordered drinks is a fun pastime during the difficult days of the pandemic.
“It’s fun for us and also for the people around town who see us,” Spada said. He estimated that most of the clientele consists of local folks who already know the bartenders and servers. Many customers pay using the Venmo smartphone application.
“Everyone who sees us is stoked,” Spada said. “They know us and they know Jimmy’s cocktails.”
Proprietor Jimmy Yeager said doing deliveries has been a tough adjustment. “Some days are better than others,” he said. “Our customers really appreciate it and they’ve really shown up.”
Still, he said he would prefer to have his dining room and bar open, even if public health orders only allow a percentage of his restaurant’s overall capacity. That’s the plan under Pitkin County’s “roadmap to reopening” — an initial maximum capacity of 30 percent of whatever is allowed under the fire code when dine-in services kick back into gear, as they are expected to on May 27.
“I just can’t wait for this [mandated dine-in closure] to be over,” he said. The physical closure of his establishment has put a strain on business and also his personal mindset, Yeager added.
Even the new W Hotel on East Durant Avenue — which, like other lodges, has been closed since late March — is in on the action of doing something different during the pandemic. A portable camper-like structure that’s being called the “Bitsy Trailer” has been set up on the sidewalk next to the upscale hotel.
From there, food-and-beverage staff have been serving beer, cocktails and food every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Offerings range from the “Double Decker Egg Sandwich” at breakfast to “Asada Spiced Street Tacos,” chicken cheesesteak sandwiches and burgers as the day evolves.
On Sunday afternoon, Sarah Taylor attracted a small crowd of passersby who decided to skip lunch in favor of something a little more fun: the “Watermelon Margarita.” One female customer who dropped by remarked, “This is so cute; I’ve been seeing this wagon for months now and wondering just what it is.”
The outside trailer opened prior to COVID-19, but since the hotel and its in-house bar and dine-in operations were forced to shut down in late March, the sidewalk operation has taken on an added importance.
“Everyone has been quite positive and following the health protocols, mostly,” Taylor said. “They just seem happy that we’re open and easily accessible without it having to affect their day, like having to wait in line. It’s good vibes all around.”