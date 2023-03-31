The second annual Aspen Rocks Music Competition for youth is returning to the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday.
The local “American Idol” style competition will feature six student finalists. They’ll compete live at the Wheeler for a chance to win recording sessions with professional producers at the legendary Mad Dog Ranch and Studios, along with other prize packages.
Kicking off at 6 p.m., the evening will be hosted by local musicians Randy Brown and Dylan Starrs. The performances will be judged by Gonzales, the lead singer for the Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival, along with jazz artist Josefina Mendez and special guest musician Louis B. Middleton.
As a newer event put on by the Inspire Aspen Foundation — a nonprofit committed to providing musicians of all ages with the resources and educational opportunities to foster and develop their musicianship — Aspen Rocks is a competition open to students from 6th through 12th grades to further their musical expression and live-performance experience.
Spearheaded by longtime community members Julie Garside and Tami Word, the Aspen Rocks program is central to Inspire Aspen’s greater vision. Garside and Word co-founded the Inspire Aspen Foundation in 2021 and together serve as co-executive directors of the nonprofit.
The two women started Inspire Aspen and its programs that followed after Garside had purchased in 2016 Mad Dog Ranch and Studios from its previous ownership under the late Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles and solo artist, who bought the Old Snowmass property from Jimmy Buffett in the early 1990s.
Garside spent years renovating and preserving the storied property, and through her and Word’s foundation, Mad Dog Ranch and Studios became a nonprofit. As a result, the Inspire Aspen founders opened up the legendary music space for the first time in its history so that it may serve as an accessible resource and community hub for young, emerging musicians in the valley to learn and create.
“Mad Dog Ranch and Studios is such an iconic recording studio and it's been such a part of our music culture in Aspen for so long,” Word said. “And we wanted to share that, because we love our community and we just want to kind of keep the music — keep the local music and our music culture — flowing in our valley and beyond.”
Aligning with Word and Garside’s mission to support and promote music education, especially for young musicians in the valley, Inspire Aspen launched the Aspen Rocks competition for youth members last year. The organization also hosts an all-musician competition, for artists 18 and older, in the summer.
“We came up with this fun little Aspen Rocks to kind of creatively create these opportunities for the local students to learn about the recording studio, but to also have the opportunity to perform at the Wheeler,” Garside said, “and, you know, to get them out there performing and doing their songs and having fun while they do it, and just kind of be able to be a rock star for a day, if you will.”
Among the six performers taking the stage on Saturday are three bands and three solo artists. Collectively, this year’s finalists range in age, origin and genre, Garside said, noting that last year’s group was a little more singer-songwriter heavy.
The finalists include: S.A.L.T., of Aspen; The Lost Junction Band, of Grand Junction; The Representatives, of Carbondale; Joe Wren, of Denver; Ava Toton, of California; and Fernando Mendoza, of Glenwood Springs.
The format for the evening will be in the “American Idol” style, and Garside noted how this year’s Aspen Rocks production also will include special guest performances by some of the judges and hosts. The first-place winner of last year’s inaugural competition, Kendall Vivanco, will be performing her original song “Look to the Sky” at the event.
The audition process leading up to Saturday’s competition started back in January. To enter, students submitted a one-minute video of themselves performing, and from there, around 15 semi-finalists were selected to attend an in-person audition. The live auditions were held at the Crossroads Church in Aspen and judged by a panel of three local musicians, all of whom have significant music backgrounds, Word said.
“During the audition process, it’s really cool because the judges give great feedback to the students — you know, we just want the whole experience to be really positive and encouraging,” Word said. “So if they don’t make the finals, they have good things to work on and they also have met some singer-songwriters and musicians in the community who are fairly interested in mentoring kids and just being a part of their journey, which is a fantastic thing.”
The first-, second- and third-place winners of Aspen Rocks are awarded prize packages, which vary based on placement and include opportunities for the kids to “see how music is really made” at Mad Dog, Word said.
“I think so many of these kids don't quite understand … you know, they can play something but they don't understand the whole process of going from writing a song or being in a band to getting their music out, whether that be on Spotify or playing out of whatever it is we’re recording,” Word said. “This gives them an opportunity to experience that live.”
The winning students will get to work in the studio alongside Inspire Aspen Program Director Marc Meeker, who spent 17 years engaged in the Nashville music industry and is an experienced audio engineer.
Word also mentioned that the Kemo Sabe Aspen store has offered to host the student musicians to perform mini live sets at its storefront in the weeks following Saturday’s competition.
Word emphasized how, through programs like the upcoming Aspen Rocks competition — which she said circulates a lot of awareness and creates great opportunities for the young musicians — Inspire Aspen encourages and supports artists across the musical spectrum.
The organization also puts on seminars, educational workshops and other smaller-scale events throughout the year, in addition to holding its two Aspen Rocks productions in the spring and the summer.
“What we’d like to do with Inspire — you know, again, starting in our backyard here, in our valley — is really just help musicians of all ages, but especially young musicians, to find the resources and avenues to pursue their music when they may not necessarily have those,” Word said.
The Aspen Rocks Music Competition will commence at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wheeler Opera House. General admission tickets are $30 and student-discounted tickets are $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit Inspire Aspen programming. Tickets can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.