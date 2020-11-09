The Aspen City Council will hear an update Monday evening on winter activation strategies that would allow businesses to expand into public space. The discussion comes as local retailers and restaurants are bracing for reduced capacity amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Mitch Osur, director of Parking and Downtown Services, said what worked in the summer to allow for more social distancing for customers may not work as well this winter. Nearly 30 businesses were given leeway to take up sidewalk space or parking spaces to expand the footprint of their businesses from June 1 to Nov. 1.
Moving into the winter, only one restaurant and one retailer have expressed interest in occupying downtown parking spots. In addition, a handful of other restaurants are seeking allowance to build temporary enclosed structures on their own property in order to heat outdoor spaces for diners.
Osur will present the list to council tonight, along with a scaled back recommendation for downtown stores.
“The restaurants worked great during the summer, the retail didn’t work out so well,” Osur said.
Of the 17 parking spaces converted to private commercial use this summer, some were only used a handful of days per week, and there were also instances where one business leased out their approved space to a separate business that had not been approved for the right-of-way variance.
“From a staff perspective, the majority of retailers took advantage of the situation and violated the spirit of the plan,” Osur presented in a memo to council.
Instead, going into the winter, if a retailer wants to occupy public property they must construct the structure at their own expense, and allow that space to be occupied by the public as a warming hut.
So far only Kemo Sabe has taken the city up on the offer. Osur said he does not expect much more interest from the business community.
“Partly because these things are expensive, and if you are not doing retail out of it how do you justify paying for it,” he said.
The city will also be building and overseeing three huts throughout downtown as a way to keep guests warm as they wait for restaurant tables to open or for their turn to shop in a store, both of which are limited in capacity due to public health measures that require 6 feet of social distancing and no more than 50% occupancy indoors at any time.
In discussing the warming huts last month, Mayor Torre acknowledged that restaurants in particular will need help organizing the queue of waiting customers, but expressed concern that the city would be creating hubs for unrelated groups to gather.
“My assumption is that people will congregate in the heat,” he said.
Questions on snow removal and safety have been brought up during winter planning discussions. Osur said the one restaurant that will continue to occupy parking spaces this winter, French Alpine Bistro, was asked to reduce the size of their structure for the winter season.
In the summer, about 70% of visitors drive, and even in the year of the pandemic, Aspen had to charge typical high-season prices in downtown parking spaces. In the winter, the majority of visitors fly and do not have a personal vehicle during their stay. For that reason, Osur considers any right-of-way allowances to be a neutral impact on the city financially.
“I don't mind giving spots away in the winter as much because other than the week between Christmas and New Year’s we are almost never full,” he said.