The Skiers will play for the district title this weekend after topping Grand Valley on Tuesday evening, 69-38.
After going undefeated through the regular season, Aspen High School’s boys basketball team was the outright Western Slope League champion. Now, they’re playing for the district tournament title and a bid for the state tournament in the following weeks.
Aspen’s defense protected its slow-to-start offense, allowing only six points in the first quarter as the Skiers scored 14. All six early points came from Alex Alegria — four on free throws.
Both teams upped the ante in the second quarter as the Skiers broke the 20-point-per-frame rate. They led at the half 36-18.
The Skiers put the game away for good by allowing only three points in the third quarter, again allowing a lone field goal. By the end of the frame, Aspen led by 28. Senior Braden Korpela already had 19 points.
Aspen previously beat Grand Valley 65-39 on Jan. 29 at home. The Cardinals were just one of 19 victims to fall to the Skiers in the regular season, and one of 15 to fall by an excess of 20 points. The Skiers were the lone undefeated team in Colorado’s 3A classification. Three teams — Centauri, St. Mary’s and Colorado Academy — each had one loss.
The Skiers are all but guaranteed a trip to the regional tournament, regardless of their performance in the district tournament. The No. 4-seeded Skiers can clinch a spot by finishing first or second in districts, but the remainder of the 32-team bracket will be filled out based on rankings.
Districts will continue at neutral-site Grand Junction Central High School starting Friday. In the district semifinal, Aspen will play Coal Ridge, which topped Gunnison in a 51-48 thriller at Gunnison to advance. With a win Friday, Aspen will play in the district final Saturday.
The Skiers previously beat Coal Ridge 74-56 just a week ago in New Castle to clinch their undefeated regular-season record. Though the final score was spread out by 18 points, the Titans scored a season-high 25 points off Aspen in the fourth quarter.
Regionals will be played next week with the state tournament running from March 10-12 at the University of Denver.