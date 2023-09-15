The Aspen Ruggerfest is back for its 55th edition this weekend with the local Gentlemen seeking a three-peat of the keynote fall tournament.
A total of 19 teams across five divisions are meeting at Wagner and Rio Grande parks this weekend to duke it out on the rugby pitch in one of Aspen’s oldest non-skiing sporting competitions. The fanfare got underway with a boom — literally — on Thursday, with the 55s competition halted temporarily due to lightning in the area.
Each of the five divisions — 40s, 50s, 55s, women and open — will play through pool play Thursday through Saturday. In the 40s, 55s and women, each team will play three games during pool play ahead of championship Sunday. The 50s division, with only two teams, will play once on Friday and once on Sunday. In the open, each team will play four pool play matches on Saturday.
The Gents also will field a team in the 40s bracket alongside their search for a third straight open title, competing within a five-team field.
Aspen will face the Barbarians and Water Dogs out of Denver, the Boulder Rugby Club and the Provo Rugby Club out of Utah in their search for a three-peat. The Gents won their 23rd overall Ruggerfest title in the 54th iteration last year.
Notably, an open semifinalist last year, the American Raptors of the Denver suburb Glendale, are not present this tournament.
The tournament caps a strong 2023 campaign for the Gents, seeing them win their second consecutive Rocky Mountain League Championship and come away with an informal victory at the revived Ski Town Classic, which Wagner also hosted. Aspen finished second in the other major tournament of the summer, falling to a Water Dogs team that they’ll see this weekend.
On top of wins and losses, the program saw players turn out in the dozens over the summer, a high since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 55s division played their pool contests on Thursday, and the 40s and 50s are slated for what’s forecast to be a rainy day on Friday. The open and women divisions will play their pool competitions on Saturday.
Championship Sunday will start with the women's championship at 11 a.m. at Wagner, followed by the 55s, 50s, 40s and the grand finale of the open championship slated for 4 p.m.
Attendance is free. The full schedule is available at aspen-ruggerfest.com.