Adam Frisch, right, and his son Felix pose in front of their “Beat Boebert Buggy” at an election watch party at Frisch’s Aspen home on Tuesday evening. The father-son team recently drove 1,900 miles around Colorado, visiting 56 communities with the intention to shed more light on rural education. Based on unofficial but nearly complete returns, Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, led Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Colorado's U.S. House District 3, edging Soledad Sandoval Tafoya.