Former Aspen city councilman Adam Frisch edged Pueblo activist Soledad Sandoval Tafoya by 1,128 votes in Tuesday's Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3, based on unofficial returns and with 99% of the district's precincts reporting.
If the primary results hold up, Frisch will go on to face U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, in the general election on Nov. 8. Boebert handily won her party primary on Tuesday with 80,197 votes, or 65.5%, nearly doubling the support of State Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, who garnered 42,343 votes, or 34.5%.
In the Democratic primary, Frisch pulled 23,321 votes, or 43.1%. Tafoya had 22,193 votes, or 41%. A third candidate, Alex Walker, received 8,571 votes, or 15.9%.
House District 3 includes most of the Western Slope and is made up of 26 counties. It has been held by Republicans since 2011, after Scott Tipton of Cortez defeated three-term Democrat John Salazar in the 2010 mid-term election in which conservatives were buoyed by the Tea Party movement. Tipton went on to serve five terms in Congress.
Boebert upset Tipton in the 2020 GOP primary 55-45% and was victorious over former State Sen. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, in the fall general election. Boebert, a Rifle restaurant operator, has been an outspoken proponent of far-right ideals during her 18 months as a federal lawmaker.
In Frisch's home base, Pitkin County, he garnered 1,356 votes, or 73.8%, compared with Tafoya's 359 votes, or 19.5%. Walker received 123, votes, or 6.7%. Frisch took counties in the northern and western areas of the district while Tafoya ran well in the southern counties, including Pueblo.
Coram bested Boebert in Pitkin County, taking 984 votes, or 62.3%, to the incumbent congresswoman's 596 votes, or 37.7%. Districtwide, Coram won counties in the center of the district while Boebert ran stronger in the northern and southern counties.
Voter turnout was strong in CD3, at more than 35%, compared with 28% statewide.