When Aspen holds its 36th annual Memorial Day remembrance outside of the Pitkin County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Monday, the longtime organizers of the ceremony hope it marks a new beginning as well.
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, Navy veteran Dan Glidden, Air Force veteran Nancy Bosshard and others have been the guiding forces of the event for decades. Now they are hoping that some younger veterans take the reins.
“I’m retiring this year. I think it’s just time,” said Merritt, 88, who has been a leader of Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day observance for decades. His colleagues are also reaching the age where they need relief.
“The old guard is moving on,” Merritt said.
He noted that the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have been incorporated into the Memorial Day ceremony to help educate them on the importance of remembering those who have served the country in the military. But there is a missing middle in the picture.
“There’s a gap between the 10-year-olds and the 88-year-olds,” he said.
Bosshard has lit the memorial candle at the ceremony since 1987. She was a commercial airline flight attendant in the late 1960s when the opportunity arose to help the war effort by being an attendant on Air Force flights delivering and returning troops from Vietnam. She served in the Air Force 1967-69. She said it is important to remember the sacrifices of those who have served in the military, so she got involved in the Aspen ceremony. She is hopeful that someone emerges to take over organizing.
“I’m heartsick that the whole thing could fall by the wayside,” she said.
Glidden is optimistic it won’t come to that. The event is too important.
“It’s honor. It’s duty. It’s tradition that we honor our veterans, particularly the fallen,” said Glidden, who served in the Navy from 1968 through 1972, including a year in Vietnam.
One of several solemn moments in the ceremony is when Glidden reads the names of the 15 soldiers from Aspen to Rifle who gave their lives in service of their country, from World War I through Middle East conflicts.
“As long as the names are read, they won’t be forgotten,” Merritt said.
Glidden, Merritt and Aspen native Jim Markalunas, a 92-year-old veteran, also lead the important effort to place small American flags on the gravestones of veterans buried in Aspen’s cemeteries for each Memorial Day Weekend. Today (Friday) they will be placing flags on 143 graves in Red Butte Cemetery, 24 in Aspen Grove and 11 in Ute.
Glidden said the organizers have asked at recent Memorial Day remembrances for volunteers to help in future events. So far, no luck.
“We’re going to put it out again,” he said. “We need new blood. We need volunteers.”
“We’ve been hopeful,” Merritt said. “We’ve been asking for years.”
If volunteers don’t emerge, he hopes that Pitkin County will take on organization of the service through its veteran services office.
Adam Lazaro, director of Veterans Services and a Marine veteran, said many veterans don’t get involved in veterans’ activities for a variety of reasons. In many cases, veterans living in Colorado mountain resort areas are struggling to remain here. Homelessness is one of the leading issues he deals with, along with securing veterans’ benefits.
“It’s hard to live here now. People are moving away,” he said.
The Veterans Administration website indicates there were 676 military veterans living in Pitkin County in September 2020. It has dropped to 657 this year. In Eagle County, the number of veterans dipped from 1,478 in 2020 to 1,380 this year. In Garfield County, the number fell from 2,885 to 2,746.
Lazaro, who has been in his full-time position in Pitkin County for five months, said he has his hands full helping veterans on various issues. He hopes the organizers of the Memorial Day service are successful in recruiting younger veterans to help with the service.