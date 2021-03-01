Aspen’s airport closed temporarily for second time this week after plane’s nose gear failure
Two passengers on
board were not injured
By Madeleine Osberger
Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
The Piper Malibu single-engine airplane whose nose gear collapsed upon landing at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Sunday morning is now under quarantine by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Caroline Bonynge, airport operations director.
No injuries were reported after the incident occurred Sunday morning at 11:13 a.m. It led to the second temporary closure of Sardy Field in just five days. The airport reopened for operations at 1:01 p.m. after the aircraft was towed from runway 33 and taken into NTSB custody.
“The good news is, nobody was hurt,” said Rich Englehart, interim airport manager.
On Wednesday, a report of electrical fumes in the cabin of an American Airlines flight from Chicago triggered two alert systems, prompting the Aspen Tower to declare an emergency. The plane, which carried 53 passengers and crew, was about 17 miles outside of the airport at the time; it landed in Aspen without incident.
In Sunday’s incident involving the general aviation plane, two people were on board, Bonynge said, but the flight’s city of origin was not made public as of late afternoon.
While the passengers emerged unscathed, there was damage to the propeller and the plane’s front end, Bonynge said.
The mutual aid agreement that included the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, Aspen Ambulance and the Aspen Fire Department was implemented and “it played a great support role to the airport operations team,” Bonynge said.