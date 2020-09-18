Evan Boenning has accomplished a lot in his nearly half century in Aspen: raising a family, volunteering for junior hockey and giving his time to other organizations, as well.
But on Thursday, Boenning learned he had scored a professional goal that could be considered the Stanley Cup of his career. Boenning was surprised with the news of that he’d been named 2020 Colorado Association of Realtors, Realtor of the Year during a socially distant Aspen Board of Realtors meeting and dinner last night at Home Team BBQ.
“This is the first time an Aspen Board of Realtors agent has received this prestigious award,” said Maria Cook, chief executive officer for ABOR. “It is the highest honor a real estate agent can receive.”
Boenning is a broker with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty. According to Colorado Association of Realtors, the nonprofit organization serves “more than 26,000 realtor members across the state.”
At the local level, nonprofits such as ABOR exist to advocate for the real estate industry, provide education and legal advice but also contribute to the communities where they work, including providing scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
It was tough to keep the award a surprise in a small town — the gregarious Boenning is a fixture as he strolls about Aspen. Big smile, recognizable laugh.
A video of Boenning receiving the award last night during the ABOR dinner will be shared mid-October with the Colorado association during its annual meeting, Cook said.
Married to Nancy — at the Aspen Chapel — since 1978, they have children Anne and Stephen and two granddaughters.
In addition to his years of volunteerism with Aspen Junior Hockey, the former hockey player “faithfully attends [Aspen] city council meetings as a watchdog for private property rights, including — most recently — energy measurements and land-use issues,” Cook said. Boenning is also an avid sailor.
On his website bio, he writes: “Real estate wasn't the big industry in the 1970s and 1980s that it is today, but my involvement and my approach hasn't changed since I began.”
A past president of the Aspen Board of Realtors and former Realtor of the Year, his other real estate credentials include Certified Residential Specialist, Master of Real Estate and Graduate of the Realtor Institute, according to his biography. Boenning over the years has worked with the Colorado Association of Realtors’ equal opportunity committee, investment committee and wildlife task force.
Criteria for the Colorado Realtor of the Year includes “realtor spirit,” member board activity, civic activity, business accomplishments and state and national association activity, according to information from the CAR’s website.