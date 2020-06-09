The city of Aspen released a list of businesses participating in its restaurant and retail stimulus program Monday. The 1,500 $25 gift certificates should be in residents’ mailboxes by the end of the week.
Mitch Osur, the city’s liaison to local businesses, said he has heard nothing but support from the business community and the public.
“I think this is a great plan. It helps the businesses, it helps the citizens. There is no negative whatsoever,” Osur said.
There are more than 800 licensed businesses in Aspen. An email went out to all of them inviting them to participate in the voucher program by registering their name on a resource page on the city’s website, and by printing out a flyer signifying their acceptance of the vouchers to be displayed at their shop.
As of Monday, about 60 businesses were listed as participants. Osur said there is no deadline for businesses to get involved.
“I haven't had a single person reach out and say they are not interested,” he said. “We will just keep adding them to the list.”
The gift certificates have been sent to all residents who applied for the food tax refund, which requires applicants to prove a full year of living within city limits. In total, 2,000 vouchers with individual serial numbers have been printed, so the city will be reimbursing local businesses up to $50,000 if all vouchers are used by the July 10 deadline.
The gift certificates are intended for a one-time use. If a shopper does not use the full $25 they do not get the balance applied for later. Osur said he hopes this means people will choose to buy a $20 item and leave a tip, or purchase a higher ticket item.
“People are smart here. I don't think too many people are going to leave money on the table,” he said.
Either way, the businesses get reimbursed the full $25 for every certificate they collect. They can call the city and get a reimbursement on the spot. Osur said his office will be collecting receipts from businesses, so by the end of the program they should be able to calculate the greater economic stimulus created by the initiative.
As of Monday, businesses were still ramping up to receive the vouchers.
Glenn Wood, owner of the Grateful Deli, said he viewed the program as a way for the local community to reconnect. As a take out and delivery mainstay in Aspen, the deli did not close during the stage one stay-at-home public health orders. But now that commerce in town has reopened at 50 percent capacity, the gift certificate may be the impetus to bring locals back into the downtown core. He is looking forward to seeing the mask-covered faces of community members he has missed over the last few months.
“When I see someone coming and redeeming a voucher, that's my opportunity to strike up a conversation and thank them for coming in because you know that they live here,” Wood said. “So I'm looking forward to that.”
He said the gift certificate price point is about right for what his shop offers, as $25 would cover a meal for two.
“To me it's good to get people reconnected. Hopefully all the people in Aspen will make use of their vouchers,” he said.
Radio Boardshop is among the retailers participating in the voucher program. The shop had a flurry of sales of uphill gear in the week after the ski resort closed, but then was forced to close as a nonessential business for six weeks this spring. Manager Megan Redd said since they’ve reopened, skateboard sales have been strong, but the activity in town has not yet translated to an overall spike in sales. She hopes with an extra $25 in hand, locals will come out to support local businesses.
“It would be super helpful. Town is busy, but not everyone is spending money. People are doing outdoor activities and eating for the most part,” Redd said.
The Emporium and Flying Circus, an artists collective on Main Street, took time during the mandatory retail closure to organize, sanitize and clean the 125-year-old Victorian cabin that houses original work from nearly 100 Colorado artisans.
Purchases made at the store go back to the artists. Store manager Puma McFadden said the main goal now that they are open again is to ensure customer safety.
“We are just hoping that people can come and enjoy the store and feel safe. This is all new to everybody,” she said.
She said over the last two weeks the summer visitors that the shop relies on have begun to stop back in. But she is hopeful that the voucher program will provide an introduction to locals as well.
“Especially with these vouchers, there are people who have lived here 20 plus years and still have never been in our store. I get that all the time. So hopefully this will entice people to come in,” McFadden said.
She said for locals who may feel that Aspen’s high end retail options are out of reach, the $25 voucher was a good price point at the Emporium.
“It's affordable things, so people can find something they love,” she said.