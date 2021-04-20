When the lights go out on Thursday evening for an hour in downtown Aspen, don’t fret. It’s part of a campaign spearheaded by two local high school students aiming to bring awareness to energy consumption and light pollution.
“Our carbon emissions are rising at a bad rate,” said one of the students, Brooke O’Sullivan. “I find it important to preserve our night sky, and we should be more conscious about light expenditures.”
O’Sullivan, a 9th grader at Aspen High School, and classmate Tessa Guilander teamed up to develop Lights Out Aspen, a campaign to turn off decorative and unnecessary lights, both residentially and commercially, in the Aspen area from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
They presented their proposal to the Aspen City Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. Both supported the project through official proclamations last week.
The date for the event is intentional. The Lyrid meteor shower takes place this week, with meteors at their peak on Thursday. There will be around 20 shooting stars per hour and over 100 meteors per hour. Thursday also is Earth Day.
In part, the teenagers’ work locally was inspired by the International Dark Sky Association, whose mission is to protect the night skies for present and future generations. Light pollution disrupts natural ecosystems, according to the organization’s website. Additionally, residential outdoor lighting accounts for 13% of home energy use around the country.
In Aspen, 56% of the greenhouse gas emissions are from residential and commercial buildings, according to the city’s proclamation. If every resident of Pitkin County turned off their lights for an hour, it would stop approximately 44 tons of CO2 from being emitted.
“I thought it was important, because in Aspen when you grow up, you’re surrounded by the environment nonstop and tourists come here because of our surroundings and how beautiful it is,” Guilander said. “We wanted to bring awareness to those surroundings that we sometimes take for granted.”
The city will participate by turning off street lighting where it’s safe, as well as any lighting in parks and city buildings. Guilander and O’Sullivan are hoping that businesses and residents will participate, too. That could mean creative touches, like candlelight dining in restaurants.
“I think it’s great that some young members in our community are participating and showing you can get things done,” said Aspen Mayor Torre. “Secondly, protecting our natural beauty and people showing respect for our dark skies is great, but in this day and age, it has climate and energy efficiency impacts, too.”
The event coincides with the city’s recent reminder to residents that holiday decorations and lights are only permitted between Nov. 15 and March 1, per the land-use code. Continued use of lights past March is a code violation and could result in a fine. Both the city and county are reexamining their lighting regulations, thanks in part to this awareness campaign.
More information can be found at instagram.com/lights_out_aspen.