An Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club halfpipe competitor may be on his way to the big stage.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old Basalt High senior Nick Geiser took fourth place overall at Copper Mountain. He still found himself atop a podium as the North-American Cup’s overall halfpipe season winner.
In the four Nor-Am Cup competitions this season, AVSC Park and Pipe Coach Dave Zweig said he believed Geiser was the lone competitor to make the finals cut. A year after winning the Nor-Am national championship, Geiser’s only gotten more confident and his skiing is only getting better.
“He’s more confident in his skiing and himself, which translates into bigger skiing, bigger tricks,” Zweig said. “He’s been absolutely on fire and just being able to take home the Nor-Am Cup is big for him and his own skiing career.”
In the Nor-Am circuit, Geiser started with a second place at Copper on Jan. 25 before winning three days later in Calgary, Alberta. On Feb. 11, he placed ninth in Aspen, But his return to the top ranks back at Copper on Tuesday secured his place as the overall season winner for the tour.
Across his top three finishes, he accrued 230 competition points, outpacing second-place Ben Harrington out of New Zealand (but who competes for Summit), who scored 196 points.
“I came into the season hoping to maybe get a podium. I never thought that I would be able to actually claim the Nor-Am Cup,” Geiser said. “I just made myself proud. I don’t want to sound not humble, but I’m just proud of what I did over the season.”
Geiser also got his first World Cup start at Copper Mountain in December, placing 23rd. He competed again at Mammoth Mountain in California on Feb. 3, where he made an impression on the skiers there: premier competitors in the sport like David Wise, Aaron Blunck and Brendan Mackay.
“When we were in Mammoth for World Cup practice, the day of the contest he was going as big or bigger than any other person,” Zweig said. “The best of the best are coming up to him and cheering him on and pushing him and just genuinely stoked with how he was skiing that day, which is huge for a kid.”
Geiser took the 2022 national championship in halfpipe in the open division, but he also took eighth in slopestyle. He split his time between the two events, placing highly in some FIS events in slopestyle.
But after the national championships, he spent some time skiing in Switzerland and Mount Hood in Oregon focusing solely on halfpipe skiing. This year, he hasn’t competed in slopestyle once.
“I’m pretty much not skiing slope anymore,” Geiser said. “[Halfpipe] is where I feel I have the most potential. I think Aspen skiers just have something. We’re all just pretty good at halfpipe skiing. There’s a long list of people that have been successful in the sport and I’m just looking to continue that for the rest of my skiing career.”
Geiser’s Nor-Am title comes just weeks after Hanna Faulhaber, who graduated from Basalt a year ahead of him, walked away with a world championship in the pipe. Alex Ferreira, someone who Geiser specifically notes in a fundraiser listing for competition expenses as someone who told him he belongs to be a competitor, finished third on the men’s side.
But Geiser also is bringing along a pair of teammates that have made their own strides this year. Hunter Maytin finished 11th overall at the age of 14 and 17-year-old Owen Nelson finished 17th.
Zweig said the three teammates pushed each other all season long and were all factors in each others’ gains.
For Geiser, the victory guarantees him more starts in the World Cup next season. The hope is that the success will also earn him a spot on the U.S. Ski Team rookie team, opening the door to more training opportunities and the ability to get in-state tuition at colleges in Utah to continue developing his skill set.
“It just would be more motivating, skiing with kids better or the same ability as me, pushing me even further,” Geiser said.
The rookie team rosters are typically announced in May or June.
Meanwhile, Geiser is preparing to defend his national championship title at Copper in a week, looking to put a bow on his biggest season yet.