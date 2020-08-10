Aspen might be standing in its own way when it comes to creating new affordable housing stock in town. Tonight, city council will look at several land-use codes that could be reworked to create new subsidized housing or allow for existing real estate to be converted.
The conversation picks up from a June work session in which the council asked for more specifics in regard to Aspen’s portions of its land use code that intersect with employee housing. In a memo to council, Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson said that tonight’s meeting will focus on tasks that the Community Development department can achieve as it also addresses other priorities related to economic recovery due to COVID-19.
“Staff believes these are topics that have immediate importance, are tangibly scaled, and are feasible to achieve in the near term,” Anderson said.
Code amendments could be made to jump start Aspen’s stalled affordable housing credits program. The program is meant to provide incentives for private developers to build deed-restricted housing, and then sell credits on the free market to other developers who do not want to mitigate for affordable housing.
However, developer Peter Fornell has said the value of the credits has not kept up with free market building, and there is no longer a financial incentive to voluntarily build subsidized housing. Anderson said community development staff has worked with developers to get the program back on track, including phasing the awarding of credits and giving additional credits for the conversion of historic properties.
“Staff does not see this as a particularly controversial set of potential improvements. These potential changes would not alter the underlying purpose or structure of the program. They may increase the financial viability of future affordable housing credits projects, resulting in a possible increase in the frequency and scale of such projects,” Anderson said.
Another option for developers who do not wish to create affordable housing as they build is to pay into a pot directed to the city, a program known as “fee-in-lieu.” Ostensibly, those funds are then used by the city to create new housing directly, but those projects can take years longer than the development that is paying its way out of creating new units. And, as Anderson told the council, it is cheaper for the developer to throw money in the pot than for it to build on site, so there is a disincentive for new construction to include affordable housing.
Anderson recommends that the council adopt higher fees, as suggested by consultants earlier this year.
“As it is estimated that current (fee-in-lieu) figures are artificially low having not kept up with construction costs in the Aspen market, this work could result in significant increases in the FIL — and consequently the cost of required AH mitigation,” he said.
Developers can also get away with providing less employee housing if they build certain structures that previous councils have deemed more desirable. Particularly, the credits for developers of dense lodging garnered criticism during the public vote for the 1A development in 2019. Gorsuch Haus hotel is designed with small individual rooms, and fits the qualifications of a high density lodge, so was able to provide significantly less offset for housing than a standard hotel of similar size would provide.
“This has the effect of reducing the required mitigation rate from 65% (consistent with other commercial uses) to as low as 10%. While this has resulted in the intended outcome of smaller lodge unit sizes, it has also created community discussion related to AH mitigation on recent high-profile lodge projects,” Anderson said.
Previous reasoning figured if hotel rooms were smaller they would be more affordable, and so the housing mitigation credit was issued to create cheaper hotels throughout Aspen. The theory that smaller rooms creates a more diverse price offering throughout town has not come into play.
Finally, staff is recommending that council support efforts to clarify regulations regarding the conversion of free market multi-family developments to employee housing.
“Staff, property owners and the development community are often perplexed by the requirements of this section,” Anderson said.
While acknowledging that COVID-19 dampens the ability for in-person community outreach, Anderson recommended that several of the proposed changes include the use of consultants and public feedback before implementation.
Anderson will also be checking in with staff in two areas where the city is aware of land-use code violations but has little ability to catch offenders.
Currently, residences are not allowed in the portions of town designated for mixed-use as a tactic to protect Aspen’s limited stock of retail space.
“These amendments were implemented primarily in an effort to protect available commercial spaces from conversion to residential use,” Anderson said.
However, mixed-use spaces are being used for housing anyway, despite the regulation.
“Anecdotally, staff knows that unpermitted residential use in commercial space is occurring. When the city has received complaints and has evidence of unpermitted residential use, staff does enforce, but in general, there is no data available to understand the prevalence of this issue,” he said.
Tonight, council will discuss ways to further monitor commercial space conversions, and strengthen enforcement when violations occur. Potential changes to the land-use code include prohibiting full kitchens or laundry rooms in commercial spaces, in order to dissuade them from being used as housing.
Anderson said community development staff is also aware of a loophole allowing developers to create a large, single-family home in the guise of a duplex, which is allowed more square footage under current code. Anderson said it is hard to monitor when owners create a doorway between a duplex, thus covertly creating a single living space. Staff recommends eliminating the allowance for expanded square footage of duplexes, or mandating that they stand as two separate structures.
Ultimately, any changes to the land-use code will need to be presented to council as an ordinance and passed after public hearing.