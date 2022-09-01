One of the most experienced commercial pilots to ever fly into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport made his last run on Aug. 12.
Capt. Brett Detwiler made his first flight to Aspen on April 16, 2006, as a pilot for SkyWest Airlines, which operates the market’s United, American and Delta service.
“I’ve been flying into Aspen for almost 18 years, about three days per week (on average), year-round,” Detwiler said. “From what I can tell, I have more landings in Aspen than any pilot in the world. That’s something north of 3,000 landings in every condition you can imagine.”
Detwiler was part of the team that developed operating and safety procedures for the CRJ-700 airplane when SkyWest first started serving Aspen. He also initially worked as a lead check airman, which involved training other pilots to fly into and out of Aspen and regularly assessing their performances. He was the captain on thousands of flights between Aspen and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Chicago and Denver.
“Experience matters in Aspen when you’re flying in there,” Detwiler said. “I consider it to be the most challenging airport in the country and one of the top in the world for changing conditions. You really have to have a wealth of experience in order to safely operate in and out of there.”
The airport has one way in and one way out for commercial flights. While taking off, there is often a commercial and private flight entering its final approach at 6 miles out, so there is close traffic laterally and in elevation.
Prevailing winds from the south can create tailwinds that prevent flights from taking off and headwinds that mess with landings. Wind shear is sometimes an issue on a plane’s final approach when it passes over the gorge cut by the Roaring Fork River. Unpredictable winds are frequently an issue at the runway itself, where five windsocks help pilots assess conditions.
“I’ve seen all five windsocks blowing simultaneously from different directions at different velocities,” Detwiler said.
Then there is the challenge inherent of high-elevation airports. Power is reduced at high elevation, but terrain restricts the length of the runway. And, of course, there is the weather. The sun can shine one moment and a snow squall blows in the next.
Detwiler was part of the team that ran “proving runs” with the CRJ-700 into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in fall 2005 to gauge its performance. Those proving runs led to SkyWest’s strict weather minimums that are required to even consider an approach and landing.
“Private operators are not bound by that,” Detwiler said. “They can try it any time they like. That’s one of the reasons, in my opinion, general aviation has a higher accident rate there than we do as an airline.”
That’s why experience matters, he repeated. Many general aviation pilots have limited experience flying in and out of the Aspen airport, let alone experience during tricky conditions.
He realizes that commercial passengers can get frustrated with the frequent delays and cancellations of flights. Rest assured, he said, he was as eager as anyone to take off or land as scheduled, but not if it meant compromising safety. He said he was probably on hundreds of flights that were delayed, canceled or diverted while flying into Aspen over the years.
“It’s all about safety,” he said.
Detwiler said he tried whenever possible to emerge from the cockpit to directly convey to passengers why there were delays. He felt providing information often calmed anxious passengers.
Bill Tomcich, who has worked as a liaison for the Aspen-Snowmass business community with the airline industry for 25 years, was on the first CRJ-700 flight into Aspen, piloted by Detwiler. He said the community benefited immensely from Detwiler’s work for SkyWest to develop the operating procedures that allowed the aircraft to be used safely in the market.
Detwiler said he enjoys flying enough that retirement after nearly 34 years at SkyWest wasn’t his choice. The Federal Aviation Administration’s current rules require commercial pilots to retire at age 65. Detwiler turns 65 in January. There is no medical reason he couldn’t keep flying, he said, so he views the forced retirement as a sort of age discrimination.
He believes the forced retirement of older pilots is one reason the airline industry is facing staff shortages. He is concerned about the implications. The experience of pilots coming into the industry has never been lower, he said, and the oversight also is at a low point.
He is now flying a CRJ-850, the private version of the CRJ-700, for a corporation out of his home city of Las Vegas.
Detwiler’s last commercial flight was a trip from Houston to Aspen to Denver. He had a lengthy layover in Aspen and was treated to a barbecue by the SkyWest station workers and also honored by the air traffic controllers.
“I couldn’t ask for a better send off,” he said.
He will look at the last 18 years of his career, with Aspen airport as the focal point, with fondness.
“I have to say that the Aspen airport does a phenomenal job of keeping that runway in good shape for us,” he said. “In my experience, they do as good of job as any airport in the country.”
He believes the tough flying conditions at Aspen kept him at the top of his game.
“Part of flying into Aspen for me, I enjoyed it because of the challenge of it,” he said. “Not everybody should fly into Aspen and not everybody can. It kept me from becoming complacent. Even as experienced as I am flying into Aspen, I had to keep in mind that there’s limitations for everybody and every airplane.”