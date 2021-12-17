Spirits were high at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Thursday afternoon as officials and passengers celebrated United Airlines’ new nonstop daily flight between ASE and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.
Just prior to United Airlines’ outbound flight that left ASE at 2 p.m. MST, airport and county officials chatted with passengers near the boarding gate, passed out cupcakes and prepared “schwag bags” to be provided to travelers for the CRJ-700 aircraft’s return trip from SNA (Santa Ana, California), which was due to arrive in Aspen just after 7 p.m.
The travel time between ASE and SNA is estimated at two hours, give or take a few minutes. Aspen resident Ian Aaron, a passenger on the maiden flight to Orange County, said the new route will save him time when traveling to the West Coast to visit family as it’s easier than flying into Los Angeles International, the world’s third-busiest airport.
“I love the new route,” Aaron said. “SNA is so easy to get in and out of. It just makes the trip that much more pleasant.”
He said he would be using the new route “at least monthly.”
United Airlines planned the route after it was suggested by consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the commercial carriers serving Aspen on behalf of the local partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass. Tomcich also was on the first flight to Orange County and planned to hand out the bags containing local goodies to Aspen-bound travelers upon his arrival in Santa Ana.
Currently, based on advanced bookings, the flights to Orange County are only about half-full, but the flights back to Aspen are full or nearly full. Tomcich said he expects the outbound flights to pick up soon.
“It’s looking really strong for the holidays,” he said of the new route. For now, United plans to serve the daily ASE-SNA link through March 26.
Tomcich also spoke about ASE’s peak winter schedule of 37 daily flights, in place now through Jan. 3.
He pointed out that ASE is no longer a two-airline (United and American Airlines) airport: Delta Air Lines, which suspended its service between Salt Lake City and Aspen in early 2020 following the onset of the pandemic, returns to the market this weekend with service from Atlanta and Los Angeles.
While 37 daily commercial flights is not a peak-winter season record for the local airport, it does represent a return to pre-pandemic levels, Tomcich noted.
“What I think is most significant about our schedule is that it’s so heavily loaded from two of our top markets: California and Texas,” he said. “More than half of the 37 flights are from those two states, and from three markets within each state.”
Aside from the 20 Texas and California connections, United has eight flights daily from Denver. Combined, United and American have seven flights daily from Chicago. American also has a daily flight from Phoenix. Adding Delta’s aforementioned flight from Atlanta, and that brings the total to 37.
In other remarks, Tomcich said the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant is being closely watched by the airline industry. “So far, it does not seem to be affecting bookings,” he said.
Tomcich said he’s more concerned about the new U.S. government requirement for international travelers. Because of the omicron variant, they must have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arrival, instead of the previous 72-hour requirement.
The 24-hour negative test requirement “could affect international visitation,” he said. The 72-hour requirement “was reasonable and travelers adapted to that.”
New FAA award
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said Thursday he doesn’t know how the $3.9 million being provided to ASE from the Federal Aviation Administration will be spent. A plan for the expenditures will be discussed with the Board of County Commissioners early next year. The BOCC agreed to accept the funds earlier this week.
The expenditures must be used for the purpose of keeping travelers safe from COVID-19. Bartholomew said the money could be used for improved ventilation systems in the existing terminal, and possibly planning efforts for a new proposed terminal, if they are related to pandemic health and safety.
He added that the airport is being “extremely careful” with regard to spending and improvements at the current terminal building, which was deemed to be an outdated facility during the ASE Vision process. With terminal redevelopment planning on the near-term horizon, it wouldn’t make sense to pour a lot of money into the old terminal unless a project is “necessary,” he said.
Carbon initiative
Also on Thursday, Atlantic Aviation, the fixed-based operator at the Aspen airport, announced the launch of a new “carbon offset initiative” at ASE.
Every gallon of jet fuel for commercial and private aviation at ASE will be offset to be carbon neutral through verified carbon credits purchased by Atlantic Aviation. The offset program started Dec. 1 and will be embedded in all future aviation fuel sales, both jet and avgas.
“The new carbon offset program is the latest in a series of sustainable initiatives being implemented by Atlantic Aviation at the Aspen FBO with support from administrators and community leaders in Pitkin County. These initiatives aim to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint generated by aircraft operations at the Aspen FBO whenever possible, and position ASE as a national leader in sustainable aviation practices,” a news release says.
Jonathan Jones, general manager for Atlantic Aviation, said the initiative reflects ASE’s commitment to being a national leader in sustainable aviation practices.
“While the availability of elective purchases of carbon offsets have recently increased within the aviation community, we are pleased to take ASE’s commitment a step further by having carbon offsets embedded in the sale of all aviation fuel at the airport,” he said in a prepared statement.
The release adds that Atlantic Aviation has a “strong track record for implementing sustainability initiatives” and looks to continue to build on them in order to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for the Aspen FBO.
Other pioneering programs at Atlantic Aviation include efforts related to sustainable aviation fuel, use of LED technology and electric conversion of ground support equipment, according to the release.