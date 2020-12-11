On Denise White’s first day on the job as Aspen’s communications director, a heavy snowstorm wiped out power, heat and internet for the entire upper valley for the majority of the day. But — with 25 years of municipal communications under her belt — White has been settling into her new role in the month since and is ready to carry out the task of ramping up the city’s engagement with the public.
“It is exciting,” White said. “I love communities that have an opinion and want to be part of the process because that's how you know if you are moving it forward in the way that's going to work for the community and the city at large.”
The city’s outreach efforts came under fire two years ago, as a number of civic initiatives felt rushed or out of line with community desires.
In response, the communications director position was developed to lead a department that had been previously consisting solely of Communications Manager Mitzi Rapkin. The director and the team, which now also includes newly hired Communications Manager Jami McMannes, have directives from the council and city manager to develop a comprehensive communications strategy for the organization.
“That team is here to help serve the comprehensive needs of the community and our internal department needs. One person can't do it alone,” White said.
Most recently, White worked in communications for the city of Boulder. Her resume also includes stints with other cities across the Front Range, in Louisville, Fort Collins and Englewood.
She quickly learned how rewarding municipal communications was for her.
“When you find your calling and it just hits — that feeling like I could make a difference in my community and contribute to my community, primarily through being able to connect people to the information they need to know to make informed decisions,” she reflected.
She also enjoys demystifying government for civilians who might be intimidated by perceived bureaucracy or who are not aware of all that a city does to assist the community.
“I love the opportunity to address the perceived madness and share more of the method,” White said.
As a first step to directing the department’s resources, the city is conducting a communication satisfaction and preferences survey to get a feel for ways the community wants to engage, as well as ways that communication has not worked in the past.
“Please be honest,” White said. “It truly is a way for us to learn more as we are building our strategic plan.”
The 10-minute survey is available in both English and Spanish and is meant for full- and part-time residents, members of the workforce and any other visitors who interact with a need or desire to get information from the local government.
The results of the survey will help inform the city of the best platforms and styles of communication for reaching the public. The information can then be used to create a consistent and predictable outreach.
“You are hearing from people that live and breathe and are using [city services] every day,” White said, “versus someone sitting in a silo saying, ‘Hey, I think I know what would be good here.’ How do you know? You need to hear from other people.”
White is the second person in as many years to hold the title of communications director for Aspen. Tracy Trulove was hired as the first person to fill the newly created role in 2019. When the pandemic hit six months later, she transitioned as a public information officer for the county, focused on COVID-19 messaging.
White said there are building blocks from her predecessor that the team is able to use as a starting point going into this round of public engagement.
“Our goal really is to continue to enhance the current stuff that is going on and just see
how can we take it to the next level, and how can we be responsive to what the community and council are asking for,” she said.
White, who has been visiting Aspen for more than a decade, was a runner-up candidate during the 2019 interview process and was part of a public meet and greet with the finalists. When the job came back up again, she hesitated just a moment before throwing her hat back into the ring.
“I knew if I didn’t apply, I would kick myself. This has been the bucket-list thing for me, to look at where my career goes next,” she said. “I just really love love love the town and the ‘Aspen Way’ and culture.
White and her partner are living in town, in city-owned affordable housing. But, in a time of quarantine, it has not been an out-on-the-town type of introduction to her new home. While isolation is a new hurdle, White said in the decades she’s been on the field, she has recently seen an overall increase in public participation.
“There has been this kind of tone change that excites me: that people really are much more engaged now; they want to have a voice; they want to have a seat at the table they want to be heard,” she said.
It’s no longer a one-way-street style of communication, with city teams pushing out information. She said public engagement is a bigger part of the overall strategy, and a role she is happy to take on.
“I love my ability to be a conduit between organizations and the communities that I am serving,” White said.