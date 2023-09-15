Virginia “Sunny” Russell pointed to the stainless steel-laundry rack standing in the middle of Aspen’s newest public park, Dolinsek Gardens, and recalled when she used to hang laundry on that same property almost 70 years ago.
“My grandmother couldn’t reach the laundry lines. She was tall, but she wasn’t that tall. When I got some height, I’d do the clothes,” Russell said.
The laundry line is one of several artifacts from the Dolinsek family home that now memorialize the family at the park, which officially opened during a ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Located at 619 S. Monarch St. at the base of Aspen Mountain, the park exists on part of a property the Dolinsek family sold to the city of Aspen in 2014 with the condition that it become a park. When it was sold, the Dolinseks had owned the property for more than 100 years.
During the ceremony, Russell thanked Michael Tunte for all the elements of the Dolinsek property he preserved in the new space. Tunte is a landscape architect and construction manager in the city’s parks department.
“This is beautiful. You’ve saved a lot of memories,” Russell said. Siblings John and Josephine Dolinsek, who sold the property to the city, were Russell’s aunt and uncle. Russell was born on the Dolinsek property and lived there until 1957.
The park includes a replication of the Dolinsek’s laundry rack (which included several of the late John Dolinsek’s clothes for the opening ceremony, courtesy of family member Peggy Merklin), a bathtub now filled with flowers, two birdhouses, several old planters made of concrete piping, and a horseshoe, which is nailed to one of the property’s mature Douglas fir trees.
“My hope is that [the laundry rack] will be a reminder of old Aspen, when people would put their laundry out to dry and neighbors helped each other out,” Tunte said.
The opening ceremony even included pies from Sunshine & Moons Bakery in Glenwood Springs with rhubarb the Dolinseks grew on the property. Tunte said the Dolinseks’ rhubarb plant was so large that when park crews removed it, they had to use an excavator.
Aside from the rhubarb, several living components of the Dolinsek property remained part of the park. Tunte said he intentionally designed the park around the large aspen and fir trees already standing there. Crews also kept a small nursery onsite during construction where they housed peonies and other plants from the Dolinseks’ gardens, which are now planted in the park.
The property also includes a flowering meadow (made with a specialized seed mix developed just for Dolinsek Gardens), a greenway and two seating areas with benches made of split granite boulders.
In the future, skiers may be able to traverse the park on a run built into its western side, which leads to the old base of Lift 1A. Plans exist to build a new lift that would take off from the same site as the old one.
“I used to go home after school and get my skis and they’d make everyone else wait while I got on the lift. I’d get about three runs in before they shut it down,” Russell said. At that time, the lift was practically in the Dolinseks’ back yard.
John and Josephine Dolinsek — whose ancestors arrived in Aspen in the 1880s — sold the land to the city in 2014 for $2.1 million under the condition that it would become a park.
“It was really donated at a fraction of the value of the property,” Tunte said.
When the Aspen City Council approved the purchase, then-Councilman Art Daily, now deceased, referred to the Dolinsek’s donation as an “act of love.”
Josephine Dolinsek continued to live on the property until she passed away in 2020. The city demolished the old Dolinsek house in 2021 and began building the park in the summer of 2022. Most of the design and construction was completed by the city’s parks and open space department’s in-house crew.
Tito Marquez, who led the city’s construction crew, said his proudest accomplishment during construction was preserving the property’s old trees. Marquez said the crew had to remove concrete and place boulders around the roots of the Douglas firs without damaging them.
On Thursday, after former Councilwoman Ann Mullins cut the ribbon at the park’s entrance, a light rain began to sprinkle on John Dolinsek’s old jeans hanging from the laundry line.
“Those clothes won’t stay there,” Tunte said, “although if someone decides they want to hang a piece of clothing up there, I’d welcome it.”