Several city facilities will be closed and others will see their virtual services suspended between Christmas Eve and Dec. 27, according to an announcement from the city of Aspen published Wednesday.
Impacted buildings include Aspen City Hall, Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority and the Wheeler Opera House.
However, essential services remain in effect in the city during the holiday period and will include those services provided by police, utilities, streets and parks.
The city of Aspen’s Recreation Center (ARC) and the Red Brick Recreation Center will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will remain closed until Dec. 26.
A similar closure will take place next week of the same nonessential buildings, from Thursday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 3.
For more information, visit cityofaspen.com.