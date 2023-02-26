Aspen’s original mountain man

Back when it was still odd to see someone skinning up the ski resort trails and the backcountry slopes were the domain of a select talented few, Lou Dawson was already accomplishing amazing feats in ski mountaineering.
Dawson was the first person to ski from the summit of all 54 of Colorado’s peaks above 14,000 feet in elevation. He started his quest at Castle Peak southwest of Aspen in November 1978 and finished with Kit Carson Mountain in May 1991.
Ski mountaineering was a small, tight-knit community at the time and the accomplishment didn’t register with the public at large in the days prior to social media.
“There wasn’t that much interest,” Dawson said.
But before the 1990s were over and particularly over the last decade, skinning, ski touring and ski mountaineering have boomed and become one of the biggest growth areas in snow sports.
“It’s been fun to be right,” Dawson said with a chuckle. “I always thought it was the best dang sport in the world. I had seen how popular it was in Europe and I always thought it would explode here. Sure enough, it did.”
Dawson had conflicting views about his accomplishments and getting the word out about them.
“I never liked PR much,” he said. “It always makes me really uncomfortable so with the (14ers) I was conflicted because I was up there on my own project but on the other hand I felt like I had a career with this stuff, writing about it. I felt if I was up there skiing that stuff, I ought to let somebody know about it. It would be beneficial to my career.”
Free jackets and hats from sponsors don’t exactly provide a meal or pay the bills, he quipped.
Dawson was ahead of his time in more ways than one. In addition to skiing the big peaks, he registered the WildSnow website in 1998 and converted it to a blog dedicated to ski touring six years later. The website and blog paralleled the explosion of ski touring and backcountry skiing. Dawson had a no b.s. approach that won over audiences with gear reviews and other information about the sport.
He estimated he’s written 1.5 million words in blogs and articles, but there are still many stories to be told. Dawson is working on a memoir with the working title of “Avalanche Dreams.” He is aiming for a release later this year. Dawson will also share pictures and stories of his career Wednesday, March 1 at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Hallam Lake headquarters. He is presenting from 6 to 7 p.m. as part of the Potbelly Perspectives speaker series.
From Texas to Aspen
Dawson spent his youth in Texas until his family moved to Aspen as he was starting high school. He immersed himself in rock climbing and dropped out of Aspen High School before graduating in 1970.
“I love the athleticism, the training, using my body that way,” he said of climbing. “I always felt like it was all kind of a dance, a high-level, high-risk dance that required an enormous amount of skill and where you got a payback from your skill. The more you practiced and the better you got at it, the more rewards there were.”
He attended Dave Farney’s climbing school in Castle Creek Valley called the Ashcrofters. His parents sent him to the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming, where Dawson excelled at picking up hardcore outdoor skills. He was invited to pursue his license as an instructor and succeeded, first working as an assistant then a full-fledged instructor.
He loved the climbing culture, even spending time in Yosemite for a couple of seasons. Back in Aspen, he was expanding his skills with ski tours to Crested Butte.
“I guess what transitioned me a lot more into ski mountaineering was I kept improving my skiing,” he said. “I wanted to find a lifestyle that supported my mountaineering habit.”
In 1973, he and some friends from Aspen, as well as some fellow NOLS instructors, organized an expedition to Denali, the tallest mountain in North America at 20,310 feet and the world’s tallest land mountain base-to-peak. The nine-member group was self-supported, portaging packs of food and gear weighing up to 100 pounds up the mountain. Nearly all the group made the summit. Despite the success, the trip haunted Dawson for the following decades.
“We had good ski gear for the time. We had climbing skins. The skiing worked out really well,” Dawson said. “The one regret we had was we could have actually skied from the summit and be the second people to do that. But we decided when the expedition began that we wouldn’t make a goal of skiing from the summit because not everybody was capable of that kind of ski so we left our skis at the snow cave (below the summit) and hiked up to the summit and back down. For years and years, that was one of the biggest regrets of my life, especially when I became a ski mountaineer and started banging off peaks on lists, skiing all the 14ers and that kind of thing. I was always like, ‘Aw, I could have skied from the summit of Denali. I missed that chance. Will I ever have it again?’”
Tackling the 14ers
Back in the Roaring Fork Valley, Dawson’s attention gravitated toward ski mountaineering after his Denali experience. He was intrigued by the big peaks in his backyard as well as around the Colorado mountains, so he decided to ski them. Many had been skied but no one had skied them all.
There is no regulating body for ski mountaineering, so no hard and fast rules about what it means to ski a 14er. Dawson set a high standard. Getting close to the summit didn’t count. Having to walk large distances because snow fields weren’t connected didn’t count.
“I wanted to have bragging rights and make a career move and feel good about what I did,” Dawson said. “I wanted to feel good about mountain ethics. I made my own definition about what it was to ski a peak. If it was more than a few steps over a piece of tundra once or twice, I felt like I needed to go back up there and climb and ski again. And I did, quite a few times.”
Dawson has an interesting section on his personal website, www.loudawson.com, that details when he climbed which peaks, with whom and notes on the routes.
Capitol Peak was 33rd on the list on April 6, 1988. Dawson still remembers the gear he used and why he was confident of skiing the challenging mountain.
“When I was doing all the 14ers, I was living in Woody Creek and hanging out in Aspen quite a bit with my skier friends, and I’d tell ‘em I was skiing all the 14ers and they would always nod their heads and say, ‘That sounds great, but what about Capitol?’” Dawson said.
He had made previous winter ascents on the peak with acclaimed climber Michael Kennedy. From those forays, he realized the Knife Ridge, also known as the Knife Edge, held snow that he could ski.
“I felt really good about what I did up there and checked it off my list,” he said.
He downplays skiing peaks that would make most people curl into a ball and weep. When a person pursues something and practices a lot, they cultivate the skills and confidence to pull off something that looks frightening to the uninitiated. There is also a degree of risk tolerance.
“It’s a combination of intelligence and stupidity,” Dawson said. “You’ve got to be smart enough to do it in a way that the odds are good and then you’ve got to be stupid enough to do it.”
Happy to see progression
While there wasn’t widespread fascination with the 14er accomplishment, Dawson got his due in the ski community. He was inducted into the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2005 for skiing the 14ers, undertaking epic ski tours and promoting ski mountaineering through his blog, guidebooks and presentations.
Dawson also gained a reputation for encouraging other adventurers and providing advice. After completing the 14ers, Dawson said he was eagerly awaiting someone to come along and “pick up the pace” with their own twist on tackling the big peaks. The progression — building off what someone else did — is what makes outdoor pursuits so fun to him.
“You do something like I did in skiing them all and then along comes another guy and ups the bar,” Dawson said. “And this goes on year after year, decade after decade, generation after generation. It’s a really cool thing to be involved in. I greatly appreciate that.”
Progression on the 14ers was accomplished by another ski mountaineer from Aspen.
“Fortunately, Chris Davenport came along,” Dawson said. “It was a fun phone call because it was almost like he was calling me as the old dad of the 14ers.”
Davenport had a vision of skiing from the summit of all the 14ers in one year. He consulted with Dawson and accomplished the feat in January 2007. Davenport told The Aspen Times at the time that his second call after completing the final peak was to Dawson.
In May 2010, Aspenite Christy Mahon became the first woman to ski from the summit of Colorado’s 14ers. She also had consulted with Dawson. She told the Aspen Daily News last week she regards him as an extraordinary leader in the ski mountaineering community.
“Lou set an incredibly high bar of ethics when it came to summiting and skiing the 14ers, and by doing this, he inspired the next generation to follow his ethos and spirit of skiing,” Mahon said in an email. “Not only that, but he was a real mentor and friend to all of us who were following in his footsteps. Lou was always available to talk about the routes and encouraged us not only to accomplish his feat but also to improve upon it. He wanted to see us all succeed — from the first snowboarder to the first woman to doing all the 14ers in one year. He’s been an extraordinary leader in the ski mountaineering community.”
Back to Denali
Another member of Aspen’s lineup of elite mountaineers, Jordan White, helped Dawson achieve one of his personal mountaineering goals. White was organizing an expedition to Denali in 2010 and called Dawson a year before to invite him and his son Louie to join. Thirty-seven years after Dawson was last at the summit of Denali, he returned.
“We got up there and all skied from the summit. It was an amazing experience,” he said. “I got to do it with my son.”
White said it was rewarding to be able to climb and ski Denali with someone that’s been an inspiration to Colorado ski mountaineers.
“Getting to watch Lou accomplish Denali’s summit alongside his then 19-year-old son was its own version of rad, and I think an experience that few people will be able to share ever,” White said in an email.
White credits Dawson with inspiring his interest in skiing the big peaks.
“I remember before I was even really contemplating skiing peaks, I would thumb through his 14er guidebooks to see which lines looked the ‘coolest,’” White wrote. “Thinking about what Lou and his ski partners were doing back in the day is insane. Today we have so much access to weather reports, current beta, satellite images, etc. He had to operate on the ‘you don’t know unless you go’ approach. The tenacity and drive that it took to accomplish what Lou has in his lifetime is really inspiring and I would like to think he is still one of the godfathers of ski mountaineering in not just the Roaring Fork Valley but also the state.”
Still inspiring
Dawson, 71, is now a Carbondale resident who still enjoys his outdoor time. Upon reflection on his earlier guidebooks, he said they were probably packed with too many hardcore routes that many skiers aren’t interested in. He also enjoys the mellower tours, where avalanches aren’t as great of a risk.
“I don’t want people to think I’m some sort of a macho maniac out there to break skis every time,” he said.
In one of his most recent endeavors, he was asked to head a project for a Beacon Guidebooks called “Light Tours of Colorado: Mellow Backcountry Ski Routes to Minimize Avalanche Exposure.”
Colorado has a high avalanche danger because of the steep terrain, weather patterns and snow conditions. That’s why it is important to share information about the safer routes as well. Dawson said it was a delight to research the safer routes with his wife, Lisa.
He was also thrilled to see resort uphilling take off in the Roaring Fork Valley and elsewhere. The ski slopes are the ultimate safe routes. He applauded Aspen Skiing Co.’s move to start charging $69 for an uphill season pass beginning in the 2021-22 winter. It legitimizes the sport. Instead of uphilling being a privilege, the participants are now customers, he said. He looks forward to the day when resorts offer uphill routes through the forests rather than on trails.
Working on his memoir on and off over the last five years has allowed Dawson to reflect on his experiences and appreciate what he accomplished and what he’s doing now. His past included some near death experiences such as getting swept down Highland Bowl in 1982 when it was backcountry skiing that wasn’t controlled by the ski patrol.
“I’ll admit I’ve been addicted to the adrenaline but only to a certain measure and not to the point where all I did was do something to get an adrenaline rush,” Dawson said.
He noted the classic study of lab rats that showed they would engage in risky behavior in order to reap a reward.
“There was a time when I lived in Aspen where I felt I was that rat that was in that wheel, spinning it until the bearings smoked,” Dawson said. “That didn’t last very long because I got shut down by the various accidents that I was in.”
Now the mellower ski tours are fine by him.