The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period.
But Wednesday will mark a ramp up to 11 daily flights from the seven to eight that were the norm for most of November. The 11 flights starting Wednesday and running through Dec. 14 represent an 80% increase compared with the number of flights flown during the similar, two-week, pre-holiday dates last year. The increase has been attributed primarily to United Airlines adding more than 45 flights to Aspen during the two-week period at the request of local stakeholders.
Bill Tomcich, liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass, supplied the data. Three commercial airlines will serve the Aspen market during the upcoming winter-spring tourism season: United, American and Delta.
Delta returned to the market last winter after a pandemic-related hiatus but did not offer summer service locally. The airline announced in late summer that it was adding a second daily route between Atlanta and Aspen, which was viewed by local observers as a boost in terms of the potential to lure more visitors from the Southeast and the East Coast.
Looking past the peak Christmas-to-New-Year season, the number of daily flights drops to the 27-28 range between Jan. 10 and Feb. 9, a typical post-holiday reduction. Flight travel picks up again from Feb. 10 to March 25 with 31 to 34 daily runs, according to current schedules.
In other commercial-air travel news, the Aspen airport experienced record passenger counts in September and October.
The total 46,499 of passengers flew to Aspen in September, a 7.3% increase over the same month last year. In September, 471 flights were scheduled — up 6.6% from September 2021’s record of 442. The completion rate for September was nearly 98%, as only 10 flights were canceled.
The October passenger count was 32,485, a 9.1% increase compared with the same month last year. In October, 319 flights were scheduled, up 21.8% from October 2021’s 262. The completion rate was 93.7% as 20 flights were canceled or diverted due to early season snowfall.
“In addition to March and September, October was the third month in 2022 to set new total monthly passenger records,” an email from Tomcich to local stakeholders notes.