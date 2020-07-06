The city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report for May and the first five months of 2020 paints a picture of a considerable drop in recent retail sales and sales tax revenue due to COVID-19 and its associated economic shutdown.
Released on Thursday, the data presented by Anthony Lewin, the city’s senior tax auditor, puts Aspen’s overall retail sales through the first five months of the year at $280.59 million, a 16% decrease compared with the January-to-May period of 2019.
The accommodations category, which is primarily made up of lodging revenue, garnered $87.47 million, a decrease of 24.1 percent compared with the same period last year. Local hotels experienced a drastic downturn in mid-March, normally a busy time of the ski season, when Gov. Jared Polis ordered a shutdown of the state’s winter resorts, including the four areas operated by Aspen Skiing Co. By only one week, that order preceded state and local public health orders that mandated the closure of many retail and service-oriented businesses that depend on ski season running through mid-April.
Also through May, Aspen restaurants and bars collectively suffered a 20.8% drop in revenue, pulling in $45.07 million. Collectively, the accommodations and restaurant-bar sectors made up 45.5% of all retail sales in the city from January to May 2020.
Other retail sector losses occurred in clothing (down 28%), marijuana (down 23.7%), sports equipment/clothing (down 15.9%) and construction (down 10.3%). Liquor sales, meanwhile, were up 5.9%.
As for the month of May, Aspen businesses reported collective retail sales of $21.86 million, a 21.1% decline compared with the same month last year.
Accommodations, with $333,520 in sales, decreased 90.7%. Restaurants and bars realized $2.08 million, which is nearly half of May 2019’s total.
Sales related to the construction and marijuana categories fell 6.8% and 4.1% respectively. Revenue from sports equipment/clothing and liquor, however, rose a respective 94.3% and 54%, an increase that could be related to greater outdoor and leisure activity among locals.
As for collections from Aspen’s 2.1% sales tax, the city pulled in $5.89 million through May, a 16% slide (mirroring the drop in retail sales) compared with the $7.02 million it received during the same five-month period in 2019. Aspen municipal government had budgeted $6.88 million in revenue to be derived from retail sales from January to May, therefore the $5.89 million actually garnered represents a 14.4% decrease.