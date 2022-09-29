Aspen’s controversial moratorium on short-term rentals will sunset on Friday, nearly nine months after the city council adopted it.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the city will resume accepting applications for new STR permits. Since the passage of Ordinance 27 last December, the city has not accepted any new applications. The moratorium was adopted to give the city an opportunity to pause STR activity and realign the rental program with its land-use code. In the months since, the city has redesigned its program and created a new set of regulations under Ordinance 9, which was adopted by the council in June.
Also, the city has placed Emmy Garrigus at the helm of the new structure. Garrigus was promoted earlier this summer to lodging and commercial core program manager. Her previous roles with the city include consumer protection specialist, which she began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and permit coordinator in the building department. She also has worked in the plans review division of the community development department.
“All that experience I kind of brought to the table with this short-term rental program,” Garrigus said on Tuesday. “What I’ve essentially done — and with the help of a lot of other city staff — is taken what city council approved in Ordinance 9 and translated that into the short-term rental program.”
The STRA program includes a new permitting process, a public notice requirement, life safety requirements and in-unit messaging, which must be posted inside the unit as a sort of “good-neighbor guide” with information about trash, wildlife protection and local noise ordinances. All of these requirements were included in the council’s adoption of Ordinance 9, with the intent of lowering the impacts of STRs on the community.
Before the moratorium was enacted in December, the city issued 1,319 permits. Those are still active today, and will be valid through 2022. Of those, 540 are located in capped residential zones. Before Ordinance 9, the city only offered one type of STR permit, regardless of zone. Now, permits are split into three types: classic, owner-occupied and lodging-exempt. Classic permits are capped in residential zone districts and new applicants will be subject to a waitlist in zones with a limited number of permits.
In addition, Ordinance 9 places other new regulations on STRs, including the ability for owner-occupied STRs to rent out a single room in their unit instead of the whole home. This was previously unallowed. Ordinance 9 also requires classic and owner-occupied applicants to go through a public notice period before receiving their permits. The two-part process will require applicants to mail a notice of their application for an STR permit to every address within 300 feet of the property and to post a public notice poster on their property for 14 days, notifying the public of the intent to start an STR.
“The intent of that is to really let their neighbors know that they are proposing a short-term rental at their address, and if the neighbors have any concerns about that, it gives them an outlet to reach out to us and let us know,” Garrigus said.
Current permitholders will not need to initiate this process until their permits expire, which will happen on Dec. 31. The renewal application process will open in late November or early December.
The new program also reverses the business license process. In the past, applicants were required to obtain a business license before receiving their STR permit, but the new program will reverse that process.
“Some people are going to be applying for a classic permit, and because we know that the classic permit is capped in some zones, they might not be able to get the permit right away,” Garrigus said. “We didn’t want those people to have to apply for a business license that they might not be able to use if they’re going to be put onto a waitlist. … We really wanted people to just be able to apply and first get approved for a permit before they go and pay for a business license.”
The city’s website includes information about the application process, including a flowchart explaining which type of STR permit a unit may be eligible for. Garrigus said the city’s hope is to let applicants decide which permit they need, but the flowchart and staff members are available to offer guidance.
The website also shows an eligibility map that allows users to search an address and see information about the zone district, current STRs, number of available permits in that zone and whether there is a cap. Users who are hoping to apply for a permit can see how many permits are already issued in their area and whether there are available permits. Neighbors can see how many existing STRs are in their neighborhood and at which addresses, which allows them to reach out to the city with questions or concerns. The map will be fully updated by the beginning of next year.
“We really want people to be able to use that if they have any concerns about short-term rentals in their neighborhood,” Garrigus said. “It’s a good tool for the public to be able to use to find out stuff about their own property and then also to find out information about other short-term rentals.”
The Aspen 311 Connect app also can be used to submit complaints or concerns. Users can log onto the app and select the reason for their issue; then they will be connected with the right department.
The city will accept permit applications with supplemental documents via email at strs@aspen.gov beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. All of the necessary files can be found at aspen.gov/strs. Applications will be reviewed by city staff within 15 days, and then the city will notify the applicant when it’s time to initiate the public notice period or obtain a business license. City staff may reach out to inform the applicant that they have been added to a waitlist.
For more information about the STR program or important dates, visit the city’s website or subscribe to the biweekly community development newsletter at cityofaspen.com/list.aspx?ListID=225. Garrigus can be reached via email at emmy.garrigus@aspen.gov.