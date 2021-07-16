Amid the busiest summer tourism season Aspen has ever seen, the shortage of service industry workers continues to take a toll on restaurants and other hospitality-oriented businesses.
Chris Lanter, operating partner for Home Team BBQ, as well as co-owner and chef at Cache Cache, said he’s had trouble this year staffing line cooks. Business is booming at each venue, but at Home Team, he’s had to temporarily eliminate takeout orders after 4 p.m. because otherwise the in-house restaurant diners would suffer the consequences.
“We can’t sacrifice the quality of service for in-house dining and the people who make an effort to come out and see us,” he said Thursday. “Last year, with COVID-19 limitations affecting in-house dining, our to-go service increased tremendously, and people got accustomed to it.
“The demand is still there,” he continued. “People call us every day and want to order food for 50 people — and they want it in two hours. In an ideal world, if we had three more workers in the back of the line, we could turn that around; it would be feasible. But right now we just can’t do it.”
Lanter said the worker shortage is the worst he’s ever seen, and he’s been working in the restaurant industry in Aspen since 1997. Cache Cache, in downtown Aspen, opened in 2000 and Home Team, near Buttermilk Mountain, will mark its five-year anniversary in December.
“I’m usually staffed up by this time of the summer,” he said. “We’re not unique — everybody in the industry’s in the same boat.”
At Cache Cache, he said, due to a similar back-of-the-house shortage, the decision has been made to stick as closely as possible to reservations made in advance in lieu of accommodating everyone who walks in the door. That means fewer dinners served, but Lanter said it’s a necessary step in order to maintain quality.
In the big picture, “These are good problems to have,” he said. “It’s better than being shut down like we were [in January] because of the health board’s COVID restrictions on in-house dining.”
Aspen Mayor Torre, who lives downtown, said some restaurant owners have shared that they can’t get their workers to return to duty following the many months of pandemic-affected business, which have included mandated shutdowns, layoffs, capacity limitations and other hindrances to commerce, such as mask-wearing requirements.
“People need employees and they don’t have them,” he said. “That’s not because we have more visitors and so we need more people to serve them — it’s mostly because many people haven’t returned to work.”
Following the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, many employees were laid off during the government-mandated business closures and resorted to unemployment benefits. In the months that followed and with businesses reopening, a lot of workers found jobs in other fields, preferring not to return to the rollercoaster nature of the service industry, Torre explained.
“There’s a lot of different factors that are causing different impacts that we haven’t experienced before,” he said. “Some businesses have reduced their hours and levels of service, others are finding they can’t open at all.”
In talking with friends in the service industry, Torre said he’s found that many of them are earning more money in their new professions. And some, he said, are continuing to draw unemployment in lieu of returning to work.
Jessica Vraland, director of the Northwest Workforce Area of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said Aspen is not alone in experiencing a shortage of hospitality employees. It’s a trend she’s seeing in other resort communities not only in Colorado, but across the U.S.
Unlike Torre, she attributes the problem to the “high level of demand” created by the pandemic, not a lack of labor supply. People who were pent-up last year and early this year due to COVID-19 fears and travel restrictions are now getting out and about like never before — overwhelming resort communities like Aspen, Telluride, Vail and Steamboat Springs, to name a few.
The high cost of housing and the lack of available affordable housing in resort communities, exacerbated by the real estate boom created by the pandemic, is another factor in businesses not being able to fill jobs, Vraland said.
The housing crunch was certainly a challenge for businesses before the pandemic, she said, but the onset of COVID-19 last year “added fuel to the fire.”
Employers are offering more benefits and slightly higher wages than before to attract and retain workers, Vraland said, but it’s not making a big difference overall.
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate in May was 8.5%, a considerable decrease from the same month last year, but still relatively high. Vraland said that figure does not represent the number of people receiving unemployment benefits; rather, it’s the percentage of the overall labor force that is jobless.
“There are a lot more jobs than there are people receiving unemployment benefits,” she said. “What does seem to be true is a lot of people are finding other types of work.
“People are being more choosy about where they’re willing to work,” she added.