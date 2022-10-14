It wasn’t much adversity, but it was the most Aspen Middle School’s eighth-grade volleyball team faced all season.
After an undefeated regular season with nary a scratch, the Skiers lost a set in the second round of the valley tournament finals, 25-23, against Riverview at Riverside Middle School on Saturday. They rebounded to win the third set and claim the championship.
“It was a very big emotional rollercoaster,” player Ava Braley said. “They started getting ahead of us and we all started kind of losing it. But once we got back to each other and we just talked to each other, we calmed each other down, and we were able to play our own game and we were able to take control of it.”
Aspen won all seven of their regular season games against other regional schools without yielding a set. Riverside was the only team to reach 20 points in a single set.
In the following valley division tournament, the team again won all of their matches via sweep, toppling Rifle first, then Carbondale, then Riverview. They matched up with Riverview again in the championships, taking set one 25-18, then losing the second set 25-23. They rebounded in the winner-take-all third set, winning 15-6.
“I was most proud of the way they bounced back and really won that third set easily,” head coach Sarah Benson said. “It was like, ‘We are not losing this,’ and the way they were able to bounce back in a time of adversity because they hadn’t found adversity before … I thought that that was really telling about how this group of girls are: they’re fighters, they don’t give up.”
Benson said the team was made of a mix of more technically skilled and experienced players that had played at the club level and a share of newcomers learning the game. The key was getting the groups to blend across skill levels and become a cohesive unit, which came in practice.
“The biggest thing with everyone is that we all just talked to each other and communicated how to help each other and how to be there for each other when it gets rough,” Braley said.
Braley was among the players with more experience, coming from the Maroon Belles club, which plays in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. She said she’s one of the players excited to move up to the high school program next year, whose varsity program entered Thursday with a 7-8 record and trying to push itself back up the league standings ahead of its evening game against Basalt.
The high school team graduates three seniors in the spring according to MaxPreps, and coaches from the high school team visited the eighth-grade program, and the eighth graders attended high school games.
Benson said that over her “on-again, off-again” involvement with the middle school program, she couldn’t recall a time the eighth-grade program won the tournament. She said it was possible they had gone undefeated in a prior season, but couldn’t remember any specifically.
It made the victory all the more special to the players when the final hit fell, giving Aspen the win.
“I remember everyone running onto the court and just hugging each other and everyone being so excited,” Braley said. “Once the announcer said that Aspen Middle School was No. 1, I remember everyone just starting to ball and congratulate each other. ... There was crying. It was emotional. We were all proud.”