Executive and artistic director of the Wheeler Opera House Gena Buhler announced to the board of directors Thursday that her tenure in the role has an expiration date of May 22.
The time between the announcement of her resignation and said resignation actually coming to fruition was intentional, Buhler said.
“I think that I wanted to make sure that there was a good transition time,” she said Friday, adding that she feared that had she waited until the end of the winter season, it could have caused undue stress to the organization. “That is my goal: as successful and smooth as I can make it, knowing this is a big change for the community.”
She’s also looking ahead to big changes in her own life — while she’s offered to stay on in a contract capacity to continue helping with programming after her resignation is effective, Buhler is making a career move in July, though she couldn’t speak to specifics Friday.
“I’m leaving for a reason: I had a fantastic opportunity come my way, and they were willing to be extremely patient with me,” she said, alluding to the fact that she’s able to give almost three months’ notice. “And [I’ll] also get some down time, which I haven’t really had in five years.”
Buhler assumed her leadership role with the opera house in 2015. Since then, she’s greatly expanded programming, spearheaded myriad relationships with other organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley and overseen renovations to the historic building.
She credits the entity’s relationship with the city of Aspen with having the funding and resources to make such growth a reality.
“I think I was given an amazing gift when I arrived because the city council at the time said, ‘What can you do with this?’” she said. “And I’m the type of person that says, ‘What can’t I do with this?’ We had the funding and subsidy and a beautiful building that allowed me to dream big and accomplish so much.”
That subsidy — a half-percent, one-time real estate transfer tax on property purchases within the city that supports the Wheeler’s programming and facility maintenance — was renewed by voters in 2016 for another 20 years. The coffers currently boast about $32 million, which Buhler said she was able to tap into in order to set the next director up for success.
Part of creating that infrastructure, she continued, is based on relationship building in an effort to spread the wealth.
“We tried to open the doors to so many community partners and make sure that if it’s possible and it makes business sense, people are here and able to take part of that subsidy,” she said.
Among the fruits of those partners? Aspen Fringe Festival, the Bauhaus Ball, Consensual Improv and school groups having access to a historic performing space, to name a few, which Buhler did with ease.
“It’s made us really busy because our doors are always open, but I think we’ve been able to spread the subsidy around as much as possible within those opportunities.”
Just as Buhler was in a position to invite other organizations into her house, she also sought to make sure the Wheeler’s programming permeated into other spaces in the area. And she found an opportunity in focusing on localizing festivals.
“For me, a festival isn’t something that just happens inside four walls,” she said. “Not just a replica of something that’s happening at another ski town, but something that’s local.”
For Buhler, the Laughfest was an example of the concept working.
“Headliner shows at the Wheeler and shows over at the Limelight in a space we made that feels more like a comedy club … everywhere you looked, there was comedy impact. That feels like a festival,” she said — though the feeling isn’t limited to Laughfest, she noted. “Even this week, the Ute Mountaineer came to us and said, ‘We’ve been partnering with Banff for years, but it doesn’t feel local, and we want that to happen, and we feel that can happen with you.’ Having those partners in the community come to us to say they want to be a part of this, I think is a huge thing we’ve accomplished over five years.”
Beyond that cultural infrastructure, though, Buhler thinks that the physical renovations to the Wheeler space will serve the entity well into the future in a year-round capacity because they already have.
“We came up with creating this brand new cabaret space in the lobby and a place to feature local and touring artists to supplement what was happening in the summertime,” she said. “We’re launching a new ticketing system in the spring. You have to have that experience piece that matches Aspen and matches the programming.”
Buhler is acutely aware that as part of the city of Aspen, expectations are high for the Wheeler, and both the programming and facilities have to match those expectations, she said.
“I looked at quality and quantity, so as we were increasing, we were increasing those both equal to each other. I don’t want to book a show just to book a show; if it’s not good, I don’t want it here,” she said.
The other balancing act with programming, she noted, was to ensure she was bringing something to the Wheeler not otherwise offered by the numerous other arts nonprofits in the valley.
“We don’t do dance; we don’t do musical theater outside of random one-offs … the community already has those offerings,” she said.
Still, she acknowledged that the job itself became a bit of a balancing act between the administrative role and the artistic one. Buhler needed to be a good colleague to the municipality while still fully committing to the artistic vision of her colleagues at the Wheeler.
“At the end of the day, it is that balance of bureaucracy over art and creativity,” she said. “A lot of this move is extreme self-care. I’ve been putting the Wheeler and the city of Aspen and my team first for five years, and I think at a certain point, I had to look at it and say, ‘It’s time for me to come first,’ which is a really hard thing to do.”
As for what comes next, that step is tied up a bit in the bureaucracy. The city hired Theatre Projects, a well established performing arts consulting firm, to perform an organizational assessment of the Wheeler. The results of that assessment will play a large role in the entity’s assessment, likely including the profile of the ideal candidate who will fill Buhler’s shoes.
“That work has started in the last week,” she said of the assessment.
Additionally, the city is hiring an assistant city manager, to whom the Wheeler’s executive director will report. Currently, Aspen public works director Scott Miller serves as one of two interim assistant city managers.
“It is our hope that we have the Theatre Projects assessment wrapped up by late summer so that the Wheeler board and city council can make some informed decisions about Wheeler operations during the 2021 budget process,” he said in an email.