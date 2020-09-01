Providing some semblance of normalcy to an otherwise strange time, the sound of drilling and sight of scaffolding will start to ramp up in downtown Aspen after the unofficial end-to-summer holiday next week.
On an already heavily constructed block of Hyman Avenue, the Wheeler Opera House next Tuesday will begin to undergo a $2 million masonry restoration project.
The Wheeler and Aspen Public House will be closed from Sept. 8 through mid-December. Valley Fine Art gallery owner Mia Valley will decide after construction starts next week when she intends to close her space, Nancy Lesley, the Wheeler’s interim executive and artistic director, wrote via email.
Lesley — who was named to the interim role in April after former executive and artistic director Gena Buhler announced her resignation in February — could not be reached by phone for further comment Monday.
The two businesses are housed on the main floor of the historic, city-owned building. Aspen City Council in July agreed to waive both businesses’ rent through the end of the year because of the staff-recommended closures. Rent from both businesses goes into the Wheeler’s annual grant program that provides funding to local nonprofits. Each year, the Wheeler grants an average of $355,000 to 17 area arts nonprofits.
If 2020 were a normal year, this rent would have contributed $172,900, accounting for more than half of the $355,000 in grant funding. The loss of rent from Aspen Public House and Valley Fine Art through the rest of the year equates to nearly $88,000.
Public House’s monthly rent to the city is $10,635; Valley Fine Art pays $4,000 in rent each month. The city granted both businesses a two-third rent reduction for April, May and June due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The masonry restoration project was formalized after Aspen City Council last week approved a $1.6 million contract with Aspen Constructors as the general contractor. Replacing and repairing the old and worn stone on the historic building is required, according to a June memorandum to the council from Lesley and Rob Schober, a project manager in the city’s asset management department.
The project was initially scheduled to begin in spring 2021, with several closures over multiple years. With the venue closed under Pitkin County’s 50-person cap on public gatherings, city staff looked to the fall as an opportune time to begin.
Prep and set-up work for the project is already underway and the building soon will be wrapped in scaffolding. Sheeting and debris-netting also likely will be added to help manage the dust and reduce the visual impact of the project, according to a July 27 memo to council from Schober and assistant city manager Diane Foster.
“Because this is a masonry project, and the contractor will need to custom fit stones onsite, it is expected to be quite a loud job site at times. There will be heavy machinery onsite during the project,” the memo says. “In addition to intermittent loud noises, on the inside of the building it will also sound, at times, like a dentist office — because of the drilling noise.”
The city aims to wrap up construction in mid-December, “otherwise we hope to complete spring of 2021 for the masonry,” Lesley wrote via email.