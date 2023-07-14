It wasn’t the highest-stake race Jessie Young had ever won, but it gave her another gold for the trophy case.
The 39-year-old Aspenite won the Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB produced by Life Timerace in Leadville on Saturday, completing the 50-mile course in four hours, 41 minutes and 14 seconds. She joked that she didn’t understand what was happening as dirt bikes escorted her to the finish line in first place.
“I had been traveling and not feeling great, so I was just going to do it,” Young said. “But I’m always out there to do my best so it was fun to be in the lead and hold that lead. I never really knew how much time I had. I wasn’t getting splits or anything between the next person out there, so I was going as hard as I could to keep the lead and try to get in a good corral placement.”
Young crossed the finish line at the base of Dutch Henri Hill just over 10 minutes ahead of second place finisher Jessica Yeaton of Steamboat Springs. The race was a there-and-back of technically 48.4 miles with 7,503 feet of elevation gain up to 12,024 feet to the south and east of downtown Leadville.
The Aspen lifer and renowned ski mountaineering racer said she “just likes to get out on (her) bike and sometimes decides to sign up” for races. She previously won the Snowmass 50 — then known as the Power of Four mountain bike race — and took third in the Firecracker 50 last year.
Still, it was a race she hadn’t done before so she came in with just the hope of qualifying for next month’s Leadville 100, a more premier race.
She said she benefited from a couple other major races happening elsewhere: the Crusher in the Tushar in Beaver, Utah, and the conclusion of the USA Cycling Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in Pennsylvania the week prior.
The field wasn’t as filled out with top racers as it might usually be, but more than 1,600 racers came out for the Leadville 50 mountain bike and foot races, according to a release from race organizer Life Time.
“You’re coming back through all these people and a lot of them are walking the more technical sections on the line that you’d ideally want to be on,” Young said. “You’re kind of forced into the looser, rougher terrain or part of the road which makes it spicy.”
Young, who has a now 5-year-old son with another local enduro athlete, Max Taam, said she’s now finding herself balancing family life with competitions and is constantly pushing off thoughts of risk aversion while out on the course. Raising a child is also having some impact on training, she said, and wasn’t certain she would take part in the Leadville 100.
She said she was leaning toward signing up but may have to go in without targeted training for the event. She added that her deadline for signing up is Sunday.
“It’s one of the premier mountain bike races around and having it be just over the pass makes it relatively easy compared to others coming from farther in the field,” Young said. “I just want to give it a go at least once.”
Other locals showed out in the 50. Rachel Beck out of Woody Creek took sixth in the women’s race and Ryan Koster led locals in the men’s, placing 15th. Behind him, Aspen’s Aaron Pool and Alex Smith took 23rd and 25th, respectively.
The Leadville 100 will race on Aug. 12 with the Snowmass 50 racing a week before on Aug. 5.