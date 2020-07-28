Partners in dance and in life, Joseph Watson II and Seia Rassenti bought their first home together in the midvalley last May. The next month, Rassenti gave birth to the couple’s first child, named Jojo. In July, Watson turned 34.
As a new father and homeowner in his mid-30s, Watson knew his days with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet were limited. What Watson didn’t expect was for a global pandemic to obliterate his final year and family’s financial security.
“It’s definitely been scary,” Watson said via phone Monday afternoon.
Emotionally, he noted the devastation of losing much of what would have been his “last hurrah.”
“I feel like I only had a short amount of time left and that’s getting cut in half,” he said. “It went from a year to six months, and that might be it for me as being known as Joseph the dancer.”
On Thursday, patrons of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet — and anyone who tunes into the nonprofit’s first-ever free virtual gala — can watch a special duet between Watson and Rassenti.
The ballet rebranded its signature fundraising event, “Dancing with the Stars,” modeled after the popular TV show, to “Dancing with Our Stars” this year. The annual competition and gala, which paired dancers with community members, raised $500,000-$800,000 for ASFB, executive director Jean-Philippe Malaty said in an interview Monday morning.
“It’s our single largest source of contributed revenue,” said Malaty, who co-founded Aspen Santa Fe Ballet with artistic director Tom Mossbrucker 24 years ago. “It’s a big night no matter what. We bank for the financial health of the organization for the entire year on that one night. Even in normal times.”
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s budget over the past few years has ranged from $4.2-$4.5 million, half of which is earned income from revenue such as ticket sales and touring fees (i.e. not donations). For nearly a quarter century, a diversified business model allowed the company to be resilient and strong — until the pandemic hit and ceased all of its operations.
“Overnight, all of our options for earned income disappeared,” Malaty said.
Outside the restrictions on audience gathering sizes, which in Pitkin County are currently capped at 50, Malaty pointed to the particular struggle that ballet companies face even within the performance space: Dancers, intermingled, sweating and breathing on top of one another.
“It’s just not possible,” Malaty said of the hygiene aspect, never mind the financial feasibility of filling a fraction of a theater. He acknowledges that Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will be among the last companies that can reopen — and when that might be is anyone’s guess.
“We’re really seeing the effect of this crisis on dance companies,” Malaty said, pointing to prominent organizations in other cities that have resorted to laying off most or all of its staff — a measure ASFB has so far been able to avoid.
The company has made “drastic cuts” and salary reductions but has not yet furloughed or laid off any employees. Donations to a recently created emergency relief fund and a Paycheck Protection Program loan have helped support the ballet’s 32 staff members, 10 of whom are full-time dancers like Watson and Rassenti.
Watson credited the company’s ability to stay afloat thus far to Malaty’s and Mossbrucker’s leadership.
“I have so much respect for Tom and JP, because without them, I think we would have fallen apart a lot sooner,” Watson said.
Watson and his wife are among two duos and eight total dancers who will perform as part of the virtual gala on Thursday.
Andrea and Alejandro Romero, a pair of cousins and part of ASFB’s Folklorico — a free, after-school program that enrolls 400 students — make up the other twosome.
Watson and Rassenti will perform a little salsa number that they choreographed and have been rehearsing together on the sometimes-uneven grassy area in front of their new home.
“Pretty much, we’ve been giving a show to our neighbors,” Watson quipped.
The four other acts will be solo performances — like that of Pete Leo Walker, who will dance hip hop, which he learned from his mother as a child. The online gala, which starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and can be viewed at aspensantafeballet.com, also will include a live auction.
A silver lining to this year’s “Dancing with Our Stars” being virtual, Malaty said, is that there is not a cap on the number of people who can tune in. As of noon Monday, 346 people from all over the country had registered to watch the event. This already exceeds the number of patrons who would have been able to attend the gala, which traditionally takes place in a hotel ballroom.
Malaty noted that the donations and communal support that Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has seen thus far have been heartwarming.
No pun intended, he said, “It’s all been a dance between optimism and being realistic.”