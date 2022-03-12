After a two-year hiatus, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is returning to live performance. The multifaceted arts organization is reviving on-stage offerings through its presentation series, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Presents.
Kicking off its return next week, ASFB Presents will bring the NYC-based dance company Complexions Contemporary Ballet to Santa Fe on Monday and Aspen on Thursday for a lively hit performance of “STARDUST: From Bach to David Bowie” — a fitting celebration for the series’ revival, said ASFB Executive Director Jean-Philippe Malaty.
“It’s a very uplifting, high energy, entertaining performance, and that’s something we wanted to bring as a return after, you know, two years of hardship that everybody had to go through,” Malaty said. “We wanted to really uplift the spirits and do something that is 100% entertaining, and so Complexions, to us, was the right company to bring as a return.”
Founded in 1994 by former Alvin Ailey dancers Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions is recognized as one of the most diverse and inclusive performing arts brands in the world. Now in its 28th season, the high-caliber dance company has performed in over 20 countries, across five continents and has received numerous awards, including The New York Times Critics’ Choice Award.
“They were really pioneers with this concept of diversity in dance and in ballet, hence the name, ‘Complexions,’’ Malaty said. “And it was not just about color, but it was about height and size and age, and they did that before it was in the news and politically correct.”
While this marks Complexions’ debut appearance in Santa Fe, the famed dance company has performed in Aspen several times — most recently in 2013 — and Malaty said the upcoming Aspen show has already sold out as “the fastest sellout ever.”
“I think people are not only hungry for dance, but they remember the exciting performances by Complexions,” he said. “And, you know, we didn’t know what to expect returning in a whole different environment, so it’s been really heartwarming to see the response of the audience.”
ASFB Presents is among a range of programming cultivated through the dance organization, including its vast education and outreach programs offered in the Santa Fe area and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
ASFB has curated its presentation series for over 20 years, bringing global dance companies to perform in its home communities of Aspen and Santa Fe, in addition to housing its own resident dance company — which was shut down during the pandemic.
When asked if ASFB has any future plans to bring back its residency program, Malaty explained that if there’s one thing he’s learned over the past two years, it’s not to plan too far ahead.
“The best way for us to return now is by bringing in all the dance companies — the performance is ready to go, you buy your product, the show is ready,” he said. “As we’re successful with that, we will see what could happen. But, I’m going to be very shy in predicting the future.”
He emphasized how the pandemic’s hard hit on the performing arts has shifted the dance industry.
“I think the art form of dance has been particularly impacted because of our need for space,” Malaty said. “For the better part of the pandemic, we were all at home and while the cellist can practice in the living room and the singer can still sing in the kitchen, the dancer dancing in the kitchen is obviously not the same because we’re then confined by the space.”
The other thing, he added, is that dance is not the ideal medium for virtual performances because the connectivity and power that is felt from a dancer on stage does not translate through a computer screen.
With dance companies now trying to “put the pieces back together” after suffering financially for the last couple of years, Malaty explained how as a presenter, the curation process is much more rapid and accommodating to the touring companies.
“We have to make sure that we develop tools that are viable for the company, as well,” he said. “So that’s why for a company like Complexions, having both performances in Aspen and in Santa Fe is more attractive.”
Before COVID-19, Malaty said ASFB would have its presentation series planned almost two years out, lining up numerous dance companies on tour to perform in ASFB’s home communities. The upcoming Complexions performance was announced just five weeks prior to its show dates, and the quicker time frame has been a major change in the industry and the ways in which ASFB conducts its programming, Malaty said.
ASFB is taking it “one show at a time” with this return of its presentation series, he said. While it took a lot of work over the past few months to make next week’s performance possible, he and his team are thrilled to be restarting again.
“We’ve all missed the human connection and there’s nothing like dance to connect on that level — it’s the pure human connection and spirit,” Malaty said. “We’re looking forward to having this success under our belt with Complexions and then, expanding from here, if COVID permits, and looking at what we could bring next.”
Through ASFB Presents, Complexions will perform at the Santa Fe Lensic Performing Arts Center on Monday and the Aspen District Theater on Thursday. Tickets range from $36-$94 and can be purchased through aspensantafeballet.com.