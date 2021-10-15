The six individuals running for half as many seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education squared off in person at a candidate forum Thursday evening.
In her opening statement, Dr. Susan Zimet did not waste any time pointing out how she was the only candidate that was currently serving on the Aspen School Board. Now seeking re-election, Zimet stood by the hiring of new Superintendent David Baugh and believed the district was on a solid trajectory after considerable instability.
“While the other five candidates will speak to you tonight about what they would like to do if they were elected, I would like to talk about what I’ve actually done,” Zimet said. “It was evident to me that we needed new leadership. The board conducted a comprehensive climate and culture survey that revealed alarming results and the need for new leadership was clear. We did have to clean house.”
Although not currently on the Aspen School Board, Stacey Weiss believed the body of elected officials would benefit not only from having doctors like Zimet serving on it, but also educators like herself, too. Weiss previously taught for 20 years at Aspen Elementary School and was one of three candidates to receive an endorsement from the Aspen Education Association.
“When it comes to climate and culture, the tone overall for the district has to be set from the school board and the superintendent down. But, everybody has a role to play in making the system work,” Weiss said in response to a question about unresolved issues within the district. “That includes the custodians and the bus drivers and parents and volunteers and paraprofessionals as well. Everybody has to have a sense that they have a voice.”
John Galambos pointed out how he, along with all of the candidates on Thursday night’s stage, looked fairly similar and wanted to see more district outreach, in particular, to its underrepresented Hispanic and Latino families. The school district continues to work on an equity resolution, which Galambos believed should reflect more voices that often go unheard.
“I hope we’re investing in our Hispanic community … because I feel like their voices often aren’t heard in our community even though they’re a large part of our town and our school district,” Galambos said. “I want to make sure that we bring in — deliberately bring in — every voice we can to help form that document.”
Thursday’s in-person forum was hosted by Grassroots TV, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times and the Aspen Daily News. It was held at the Aspen District Theater from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During one segment of the forum, candidates faced individualized questions, including one directed at Anna Zane about her past public Tweets criticizing teachers’ unions, and what, if any, role politics had in the Aspen School District.
“I do believe that schools are apolitical. I think that this race is nonpartisan … Somebody’s personal Twitter account — sure I have to account for those things. Unfortunately, teachers have also made this school race political,” Zane said.
“Our very own teacher union submitted questions to us as candidates and unfortunately I was saddened to see that a lot of those questions didn’t focus on education, they didn’t focus on kids, they didn’t focus on academics. Instead, they asked hot button issues about vouchers, about charter schools and about things that really weren’t important to our district,” Zane said.
No stranger to hot-button issues like local mask mandates, Dr. Christa Giezl, who serves as vice chair on the Pitkin County Board of Health, said she wanted to help dissolve divisiveness the pandemic had exposed among the Aspen School District.
“Our lower-than-expected state testing scores are a symptom that shows these stresses on our system. I am a consensus builder. My skills and experiences make me well suited to bridge these divides,” Giezl said. “Public health, education, parenthood — I can forge the necessary compromises so we can better address these challenges.”
With the pandemic has come the need for even more mental health resources within the Aspen School District. If elected to the Aspen School Board, Lawrence Butler said promoting and funding mental health would be at the forefront of his efforts.
“I don’t think we have sufficient resources dedicated to student’s mental health because I think it’s a growing problem and it’s been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic,” Butler said. “It’s probably always a tough time to be a kid and this is an especially difficult time — the pandemic … all the gender fluidity issues and the Me Too movement and there’s just a lot for kids to have to absorb and process.”