Evidently satisfied with the work of Superintendent David Baugh, the Aspen School District Board of Education approved a contract amendment to “incentivize” Baugh to remain with the district for at least the next five years.
During Monday’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved an extension of Baugh’s contract through June 2027 with the addition of bonuses throughout the added four years. The amendment follows a review of his performance conducted by consultants Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates out of Illinois.
“(Baugh) accomplished a tremendous amount of work through some really extraordinary times over the past two years,” said Katy Frisch, school board president, during the meeting. “I’m not sure folks can appreciate how difficult of a position (he) walked into: new guy in town in the middle of a pandemic with no plans in place to operate the school in the fall.”
Frisch highlighted the implementation of the board’s strategic plan and increased rigor in the schools among the achievements that made Baugh’s contract amendment a priority.
Baugh’s contract began on July 1, 2020, in the throes of COVID-19 and was originally written to expire on June 30, 2023. The amendment sets the new expiration date on June 30, 2027, four years later.
He will earn retention bonuses in the form of purchasing a half-year’s worth of Public Employees Retirement Association credit in school years 2023-24 through 2025-26 and a full year of service credit upon completing the final school year of the current contract. According to the amendment declaration, these incentives will allow Baugh to complete 10 years of service toward his Colorado pension plan upon fulfillment of the current contract with 6.5 years of actual service to the district.
“My view of the contract amendment is we want to incentivize (Baugh) to want to stay with us for another five years, presumably through the end of (his) career, next phase in life,” Frisch said. “That was the intention of the amendment, to make it worthwhile to hang out and finish everything (he’s) started.”
The new contract allows Baugh to pursue multi-year goals and continue the development of the district’s administrative team.
The results of the review — which included feedback from his colleagues and peers — showed that members of the district believe Baugh has been a personable, approachable leader who is open and transparent and sees the big picture, according to a presentation given to the board by Baugh.
It showed that areas for growth include improving communication with the staff and community, increasing visibility and striving to increase teacher and staff retention. The review also found that Baugh may have sought to achieve too many goals during the pandemic, a point with which he agreed. But, said he “didn’t know what we could’ve pared out of there.”
Baugh will share his 2022-23 goals at the August school board meeting.
“I do want to be very clear that none of this would be accomplished without a fantastic team,” he said. “I just feel like our team gets stronger and stronger each year. …I’m excited about the next five years in the district. I think great things are really about to start happening academically, obviously athletically it’s already happening.
“As we rebuild our home here on the mountain, it’s going to be an exciting time to be here.”