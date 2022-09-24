The Aspen School District Board of Education approved the acquisition of nine new employee housing units earlier this month, including one singular purchase that marks the district’s highest valued acquisition to date.
The board on Sept. 14 approved the purchase of the Aspen Edge Condominiums building and its eight residential units, located at 1235 E. Cooper Ave., for just shy of $8 million, representing nearly 18% of the district’s allocated budget for housing acquisitions.
“We thought about this Cooper possibility,” ASD Housing Director Elen Woods-Mitchell said. “For us, it checks so many boxes. It was nicely appointed, it was on the free bus line, it was on kind of the central artery into town. We saw people with different lifestyles being able to dwell there comfortably.”
The finalization of the acquisition will give the district 14 new bedrooms, according to an district news release in August. ASD was hoping to get the property in action in time for the start of classes in August, but logistics made that impossible.
The sale required approval from the Aspen City Council, as brought forth by Mark Hunt. Council approved the purchase unanimously in early August.
ASD’s own board didn’t approve the sale until Sept. 14 as part of its consent agenda. With the building under contract now, Woods-Mitchell said the closing date is likely to be in late October. She said there is interior “refresh” work to do, like replacing carpeting and paint. She said she didn’t have the budgets readily available but doesn’t expect the work to exceed $800,000.
Aspen Edge will not need the extensive remodeling work that went into the district’s previously highest priced acquisition of eight units at 1050 Waters Ave. After the remodel, the total price of those units exceeded $7 million after a purchase price of $5 million. Woods-Mitchell said that unlike in the Waters Avenue purchase, the district is not inheriting tenants and their leases at Aspen Edge.
Also passed as part of the consent agenda on Sept. 14 was the purchase of a studio unit on Waterview Drive for $400,000.
The nine new units bring the district’s total available inventory of employee housing to 92 — the district owns 82 and is subletting an additional 10.
According to a bond update given to the board on Aug. 24, the district has committed or spent $19 million of its budgeted $45 million for housing acquisitions, including upgrades to those properties. Woods-Mitchell said she believes the newest acquisitions were accounted for in that figure. That leaves $26 million to spend on new acquisitions.
The district also budgeted $5 million for upgrades and maintenance on its existing inventory, of which $1.1 million had been committed as of the August bond update.
As the district projects that virtually all of its employees in the future will need housing assistance, the work will continue on this bond and beyond, Woods-Mitchell said.
“We are projecting the needs on our own and we suspect that in 15 years or so probably nearly 100% of our staff is going to require some sort of affordable housing assistance. So, that’s the big strategic goal,” she said. “We’re still seeking out opportunities and it just feels good to have a steady growth so far in this bond.”