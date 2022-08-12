The Aspen City Council unanimously supported a resolution on Tuesday that allows the Aspen School District to secure seven new affordable housing units for teachers — in exchange for one existing unit.
The resolution initiates a process to vacate a deed-restricted unit at 516 E. Hyman Avenue and create new certificates of affordable housing for eight two-bedroom units at 1235 E. Cooper Avenue. The school district approached the city in conjunction with Mark Hunt, the owner of the two properties, after discussing a way that the deed-restricted unit could be traded for the eight free-market units to create more housing for teachers. The trade would also allow the currently deed-restricted unit to be used as commercial, as it is located in a mixed-use commercial building.
City staff recommended approval of the project on Tuesday, saying they felt it was “work worth doing.”
“To put it in the simplest terms possible, we’d like to magically create seven affordable housing units out of one existing affordable housing unit,” Community Development Director Phillip Supino said. “This addresses the Aspen School District’s affordable housing needs in a pretty short time frame with existing development.”
Council members were supportive of the project, calling it a “win-win” and a “slam-dunk.” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said that he is looking forward to seeing more units in the availability pool for teachers and administrators, and Councilman Skippy Mesirow added that to see naturally-occurring affordable housing come to fruition is something he is very happy about.
“This is one of the naturally occurring affordable units that we think of — it’s right downtown in the core,” he said. “To see an existing structure not need to be torn down, not need to go to the landfill, and continuous use of housing our workforce forever, I think is amazing.”
Following Tuesday’s vote, the existing space on Hyman will become commercial space through a change-in-use, Supino said. Hunt will need to record the deed restrictions and formalize their status as affordable housing units by Dec. 31. The school district also plans to lease and eventually purchase the units once the deed restrictions are finalized.
ASD Superintendent David Baugh said Tuesday that the approval was a huge win for the district, adding that like many school districts across the country, ASD lost a lot of staff members over recent years but has been fortunate to build its workforce back up steadily. Baugh said that the district has been very aggressive in its recruiting and has filled almost all of its openings for the coming school year.
“This is hugely important. It is the second project we have done with Mark Hunt and M [Development] and it’s been hugely helpful for us,” he said. “This is a huge win for the teachers and for the children in the classrooms.”
On Thursday, Baugh said the project will add to the school district’s steadily-growing supply of teacher housing in Aspen’s downtown core. The district will now own three downtown properties — at 1235 E. Cooper, 1050 E. Waters Avenue and seven units on Hallam Street — where prior to 2021, they owned almost none.
“We’re very happy about being able to keep our teachers close to where they work,” Baugh said. “Council realized that trading a 400 square-foot studio for a condo was a really good deal in and of itself, and then they give seven more units in deed-restricted affordable housing and there will be very little construction involved — a little paint maybe, maybe some flooring — but almost nothing going to waste. It’s a major win for the environment, for teachers, for kids and for the Aspen School District.”