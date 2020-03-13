The Aspen School District announced Friday morning that classes will be suspended March 16-20 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Interim superintendent Tom Heald made the announcement through the district’s website at 8:25 a.m.
“Thank you for your patience as we collaborated with multiple agencies and together made decisions about social isolation as a method for combating COVID-19 contagion in Pitkin County,” he said in the statement.
In a separate communication with staff, Heald emphasized mental health as well as physical.
“Most importantly, you are community, and today provides a bit of time for the ASD community to reassure each other that we are safe — there is much fear tied to this viral event — and to have time together prior to a two week separation will give each and every one of you a chance to share stories, have closure, and construct meaning for how you want to navigate this new normal of social isolation,” he said, noting the upcoming spring break.
The decision to close the school district was not an easy one, as it will mean students will not receive any instruction during that time.
“When we close our schools this next week, it would be a complete closure,” he said. “We would not have expectations for an online presence. Taking a traditional school environment online is difficult and complex. While distance learning might work well for some grade levels, content areas, or students, it may not work well for all. Even with every effort, ASD is not currently prepared to implement a fully compliant distance learning model on short notice.”
District officials consulted with “three regional public health directors, five superintendents, the state director of Public Health and her team, the commissioner of education and her team, city and county leaders, the Pitkin County Emergency Operations Team and collaborators, community business partners and numerous others” since Monday before coming to the conclusion to close, Heald noted.