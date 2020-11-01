Aspen School District announces free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for all

It turns out that, in bringing communitywide COVID-19 testing to Pitkin County, all one need do is ask.
That’s been the surprising experience for a dedicated group of local stakeholders who — in the span of weeks, not months — banded together to mobilize free weekly testing for all Aspen School District students and staff, to begin with a “dry run” Tuesday that will continue through the end of the year.
So says Superintendent David Baugh, explaining that the district is planning to test about 270 staff members Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on the Aspen schools campus in a “walk-up” capacity.
“We fully expect to have our results by Thursday afternoon at the latest,” Baugh said of Tuesday’s testing.
The third-party vendor, Los Angeles-based Curative, will receive the saliva test samples from the schools via UPS, process and then text the results within 48 hours.
And that’s not just an empty promise from a company seeking a contract; it’s Bari Ramberg’s experience. While recently in LA, the registered nurse found herself curious about testing protocols in the city, and so — although asymptomatic and without any known exposure — received a test through Curative.
“And I received a test, and I thought, ‘That’s so strange. There are enough tests for every single solitary person to get tested every day if you want.’ It’s completely free and open to [testing] multiple times,” Ramberg recalled. “I thought, ‘Why couldn’t we have it here?’ So I came back, and I just did some dabbling and I called the company in Los Angeles. They said, ‘We’ll be there tomorrow if you want tests.’ Then I called the state, and the state was like, ‘Yes, we have tests to give you.’”
Baugh, on Saturday, was still reeling from the reality that his district will be able to implement mass testing, a goal much sought after, especially by trepidatious teachers concerned for their health in the event of returning to in-person learning — so much so that, minutes before an Oct. 19 school board meeting, the Aspen Education Association presented officials with a petition demanding more concrete safety plans.
“I have never seen anything move so fast as this sort of coalition of citizens and board members,” he said.
Now, the administration is confident in a voluntary, free and frequent testing program.
“We are thrilled to be adding this to our layers of protection for our staff and students — just flat-out happy as can be to offer it. CDPHE has said, ‘As much as you want,’” Baugh said. “I’ve got 2,000 tests sitting in my office.”
One of the reasons for that generosity, seemingly, is timing. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to specifically distribute monies to state, local and tribal governments, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Colorado received about $1.7 billion in relief funds that, through a May executive order from Gov. Jared Polis, must be spent by the end of the year.
“Gov. Polis turned a lot of the state money to the schools right away. We spent ours on last year’s COVID response, which was great — we were extremely appreciative that we had it,” Baugh said. “But a lot of the municipalities had trouble spending it, and it goes away Dec. 30, so that’s where our funding’s coming from. CDPHE couldn’t care less how many tests we order through Dec. 30.”
It takes a village
Ramberg is quick to credit those who were quick to collaborate to replicate LA’s free testing model, especially as it could pertain to the school district.
“I could not have done anything without the help of Dr. Jeannie Seybold, Dr. Christa Gieszl, Dave Baugh and Katie Frisch,” she said Saturday.
Seybold and Gieszl both serve on the Pitkin County Board of Health and have been advocates for both prioritizing testing as a containment strategy and returning learning to the classrooms. Frisch, for her part, is a member of the Aspen School District Board of Education who has been vocal in her criticism of earlier proposals by the administration for hybrid learning models.
“We knew the Aspen Education Association was extremely interested in having this resource for the peace of mind of staff, families and students,” Frisch said in a statement. “This was a priority.”
Ramberg also praised the state-level support for the initiative, which empowered local activity to manifest the broad-based testing strategy.
“I wouldn’t have done it without Ian [McMahon] at the state and everybody locally,” Ramberg said in a nod to CDPHE.
And while the tests themselves are funded, there is still the matter of facilitating those tests effectively.
“Curative can test 500 people per hour; we’re not up to that rate,” Baugh said, making the distinction between drive-thru and pedestrian-based testing sites. “The other challenge is just tracking the paperwork.”
In order to tackle the latter, the school district will need to hire additional staff — namely, someone who will administer the actual tests, someone who will spearhead contact tracing efforts and someone who will oversee the screening and testing department.
That’s where the Aspen Education Foundation, the district’s nonprofit financial partner, is stepping up to ensure a smooth implementation of the program, Executive Director Cynthia Chase said Saturday.
“We’ve really honed in on … what we’re funding,” Chase said of the organization, which prioritizes college counseling, student mental health — to that end, AEF has funded a second counselor at Aspen Middle School and is committed to funding a second counselor at the elementary school — and the high school’s International Baccalaureate diploma, for instance.
“We’re really specific,” Chase said of AEF fundraising efforts. “This year, we added to that. When March kicked in, we turned and said, ‘We’re going to do extra fundraising for whatever we need to do to support online learning [and] a safe return to school.”
Those efforts are evident both in students’ experiences navigating schooling without the support of a facility and for when they return to those buildings, she continued. For instance, many students borrow the expensive, sophisticated graphing calculators recommended to take the SAT and ACT college-entrance exams — on which many scholarship decisions depend— from high school math classrooms.
“We had a donor who provided graphing calculators,” Chase said.
As for the buildings themselves, “we did tents, thermometers, plexiglass,” she continued. “Now, this has come up. There’s going to be this testing; they’re going to need a facilitator of the testing, they’re going to need contact tracing. Whatever those positions are, we are going to fundraise for those positions. If they’re needed to help get our schools safely back, we will do that — whatever they need.”
The details are still being finalized, but Chase spoke enthusiastically about an interactive, virtual fundraising event for exactly that purpose in the first week of December.
“We’re going for it. We just feel like it’s so important. We have to support the school and our families in this way,” she said, adding,“we’re thrilled about it.”
Ultimately, the testing strategy won’t be limited to those affiliated with the schools. The Aspen Fire Protection District, for instance, will be on watch during Tuesday’s rollout — not just to assist but also to replicate for the department.
“We believe we have permission to provide testing to the local first responders on Friday,” Baugh said. “They have said they would like to help us with the evaluation of the kids. They have a medical background, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine was in New Orleans Saturday, but said he was aware of the discussions to begin regular testing for his department.
“I know there’s some discussion around doing some more robust testing. I got an email yesterday about doing some weekly testing for responders,” he said.
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott, too, is looking to bring the same testing model to the public in the coming weeks, Baugh said, and, according to a school district press release, the county and Aspen Valley Hospital will also be involved in those efforts.
“The free tests being offered are the same ones [Pitkin County Public Health] and Aspen Valley Hospital will be providing to the community in the near future,” it states. Neither Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock nor Public Health Director Karen Koenemann were immediately available for comment Saturday.
But, Baugh said, Ott’s plans are forthcoming.
“I know she is planning on offering testing in the town hall’s parking lot … to the public,” he said.
In the immediate term, though, Baugh is focused on working with what he knows he has.
“We are prepared to offer free testing, at least through Dec. 30, to [every] child. Then every single staff member, whether you’re a bus driver or a teacher, we want you to get tested. If you’re positive, then we want you to quarantine for 10 days, per CDC guidelines,” he said. “But we think this is the best way to achieve containment, through robust testing.”
As for what happens Jan. 1?
“I haven’t figured that part out,” he said.
He does, however, have a plan to take full advantage of the resources available to further bolster against a looming holiday season.
“We’re going to test twice: the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, [then] test everybody on Friday after Thanksgiving,” he said. “And then the following Thursday, right after winter break.”
Ramberg, however, is optimistic for a more holistic, sustainable testing strategy well into the New Year.
“Hopefully, this is just the beginning,” she said. “I’m talking equity for all. My ultimate goal was to make it more widely available for everybody — and no hoops, just widely available.”