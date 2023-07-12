Like many educators, Leslie Bixel is making a job change to follow her children.
The previous executive director of the private Early Learning Center of Aspen is making the transition to director of The Cottage at the Aspen School District, according to a Tuesday announcement that included two other administrative hires.
Bixel joins the public sector as her daughter moves to third grade at Aspen Elementary School. In her seven years at the ELC, she moved from a teacher in the toddler classroom to assistant director and finally executive director. Her background in early childhood education goes back to 2004.
“There were a lot of reasons why I chose to switch, but probably one of the biggest ones, and I think a lot of people in this town can relate, I have a child at the elementary school and being on the same campus was such a big pro to moving programs,” Bixel said via phone on Tuesday.
The staff she will oversee goes from 28 at the Yellow Brick Building down to 10 at The Cottage, the district’s preschool program.
Moving from the private sector to a public institution has some differences, she said, adding that many of the regulations for child care programs are universal throughout the state. Additionally, even though there’s a direct line of curriculum into Aspen Elementary School, she said that the end goal of an early childhood education program also is continuous throughout different programs.
“While there’s different philosophies in every program … the main goal in that age group is to help children become learners for the rest of their lives,” Bixel said. “It’s teaching them to regulate their emotions, follow a routine, make friends, fine motor skills, gross motor skills.”
Bixel joins the district in a potentially turbulent time in early childhood education with Universal Pre-K opening its programming across the state in August. The program allows for 15 hours a week of free preschool for Colorado’s 4-year-olds, with different qualifying criteria for higher-risk students to receive more hours and for 3-year-olds to receive 10 free hours per week.
UPK is manifesting at ASD in the form of two classrooms of 13 students each specifically for children joining the district through the program. Bixel said the district is using staff already in place and adjusting the layout to address UPK.
At the ELC, Bixel did not have administration above her and other resources for support, but said she was “overwhelmed” at a leadership meeting with the district in January by the amount of professionals she would have access to at ASD.
She said she’s also excited to be on the same campus as students that move up from her program.
“What I’m most excited about is to be surrounded by other educators who care for the children just as much as I do and to be able to watch these children,” Bixel said. “One of the saddest things about my old center was that when they turned 5 and went to kindergarten, they kind of forgot about me. But now I can see them go all the way through elementary school.”
ASD also announced two more hires for its executive team.
Mary Rodino joins as assistant superintendent of business, filling the role of chief financial officer. Rodino was CFO at Evanston Township High School District in Illinois for 10 years prior to coming to Aspen. She replaces interim CFO David Sholes.
“We are thrilled to have Mary join our team,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in a news release. “With her years of experience, she will lead the district in one of our five core goals — being good stewards of our resources. With well-managed budgets we can maximize state dollars and community partnerships to provide a world-class educational experience to our students.”
Also, Joe Waneka joins as director of facilities as the district undergoes summer bond work on campus. Waneka previously served the same role at Pueblo Community College.
“Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in school district facilities management,” Baugh said. “Managing our school facilities is of the utmost importance, especially with student and staff safety top of mind. Joe’s experience maintaining education facilities is a plus as he comes to ASD knowing what a huge responsibility he’s accepting.”