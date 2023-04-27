After punting a final decision on the 2024-25 calendar in March to gather more input, Aspen School District approved it in its Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
Initially slated for board action on March 22, the district pushed back the final decision on the calendar after some staff concerns that they did not have enough time to provide feedback. Among chief concerns was an earlier report date for staff.
The approved calendar represents a compromise between accommodating those concerns and optimizing instructional hours.
“A lot of this calendar is a compromise,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in the meeting. “(The calendar committee) is a no-win committee. No matter what decision you make, there’s a sentiment where it’s like, ‘No it should go this way, or no it should go this way.’”
The recommended calendar heading into the March 22 meeting had staff reporting on Aug. 7, 2024, with the first day of classes the following Tuesday on Aug. 13. The passed calendar has staff reporting on Aug. 15 and classes starting on Aug. 21, more in line with the current trend of staff reporting in mid-August and starting classes around the penultimate week of the month.
Graduation date for the class of 2025 is tentatively set for May 31.
District officials had pushed for an earlier start for several reasons, most centering around the efficacy of student hours. Starting earlier meant finishing earlier, putting International Baccalaureate testing closer to the end of the school year, giving students taking those tests more time to prepare and fewer classes after with less material to cover.
Moving the start of the fall semester up, Baugh said, would also allow winter finals to take place before winter break. Currently, and continuing with the approved calendar, students take their first semester tests after a two-week vacation in December.
Other districts in the state, including Roaring Fork, start earlier. RFSD’s 2023-24 calendar approved in March has teachers reporting for professional development on Aug. 9. ASD’s 2023-24 schedule has staff reporting on Aug. 16, the first day of classes for their down-valley counterpart.
The approved 2024-25 calendar includes 1,091 high school student hours assuming the current bell schedule, up from 1,033 in 2022-23, accounting for snow days to date. The district had 170 student days scheduled this school year, increasing it to 175 in 2023-24 and 176 the following year.
It also includes 14 early release days, up from eight this year and the same as 2023-24. After the first-week professional development days in August, there are only three student days off for professional development in the remainder of the school year, only two while classes are in session.
Baugh expressed optimism that the calendar is one that won’t require substantial year-to-year tweaks going forward.
“On the big ticket items, the committee was in agreement about the start of school, holiday schedules, one or two early dismissal days (a month),” Baugh said.
In March, the district sought to move forward with the approval of a recommended calendar with an earlier start. At the time, representatives from the Aspen Education Association, the workers’ union for district employees, said they felt they hadn’t had time to organize themselves to create a unified opinion, let alone bring that opinion to administration, and that previous surveying efforts had been confusing.
In response, the district pushed the vote back and created a new survey through Thought Exchange, which allows for more open responses than the traditional multiple choice survey variant.
The board approved the calendar as part of the consent agenda 4-0. Board President Jonathan Nickell was absent from the meeting.