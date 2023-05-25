A year after significant increases for employee compensation with attraction and retention on the mind, Aspen School District approved further benefits for its workers on Wednesday.
Following ratification on Monday from the Aspen Education Association, the district’s workers union, the ASD Board of Education approved annual negotiations that will bump pay, maintain worker contribution on insurance and develop a commuting benefit program.
“One of the main things that stuck out for me was that this association said, ‘Look, the folks who are making the least we need to do the most for,’” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said. “That’s a tribute to their leadership and we were totally in alignment there. That was really powerful.”
A modest pay bump — 1.5% for certified staff and special services providers (counselors and nurses) and 2% for education support professionals (bus drivers, janitorial workers, cafeteria workers, etc.) — is buffered by the district absorbing the increase of cost of insurance in the 2023-24 school year, which, according to the negotiation letter co-written by the AEA and the district, is equivalent to a 6% increase in take-home pay for employees.
Additionally, staff with proof of coverage outside of the district will receive a $3,000 payment to a retirement account or Health Savings Account.
Focusing specifically on transportation staff, where the district has struggled to fill out its roster, all new employees will have immediate access to full employer contributions to insurance at the date of hire.
All staff will receive a $1,000 retention bonus at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Under the adjusted salary schedules, the baseline salary for a new, certified employee jumps from $50,000 to $50,750 while a bus driver’s baseline hourly salary jumps from $25.00 to $25.50.
The biggest success, in AEA President Stephanie Nixon’s eyes, is the commuter program, which compensates workers for traveling upvalley from beyond the district boundaries. For commuters beyond Carbondale, the monthly stipend will be capped at $240: $60 a week and $10 a day. Commuters will get benefits based on per-mile commuting: $1 per mile on bike, 20 cents per mile for commuting by bus and 10 cents per mile via carpool.
The district also will be providing more vehicles downvalley for use as “staff buses” contingent on driver and vehicle ability. It currently has a staff bus that runs to Carbondale. ASD already owns the vehicles it plans to make available for the program.
Transportation benefits were prioritized by the union, Nixon said, because of the limited housing options in Aspen and the amount of staff commuting from as far as Silt. Nixon said many of the commuters are district support staff on hourly wages.
“We do have a number of staff who are in very specific positions who are commuting from Silt, they’re commuting from New Castle, they’re commuting from Redstone, they’re commuting from Glenwood,” Nixon said. “We really value them and we need to make sure they don’t go to RE-2 or RE-1 or try to work somewhere else.”
The negotiations also yielded an updated supplemental pay schedule that increases compensation for content leads, robotics mentors and middle school coaches.
AEA support for the new benefits and salaries was strong, with just a handful of members voting no, Nixon said. The board approved the negotiations unanimously.
The discussion happened outside of the union’s contract with the district. AEA’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement ironed out ahead of the 2021-22 school year and will be active through next school year, expiring on June 30, 2024. The negotiations did amend the contract in two places by way of Memorandums of Understanding, addressing the CBA’s personal leave exemption policy and leave accrual for transition-year employees.
In June last year, the district and union agreed to a significant base pay increase to $50,000 for certified staff, up from $46,000 the year prior. The highest pay rate increase in the district was 22%, with bonuses to staff members receiving no raise. At the time, superintendent David Baugh said it addressed inequity in the district, stating that nearly half of the district’s certified employees were “undercompensated.”
Nixon said that the work from last year’s agreement laid the foundation for a seamless discussion this year. As the district works to find more employee housing to solve the commuting and recruiting problem — it eclipsed 100 units in inventory this spring — both the district and union were in alignment on compensating employees in the meantime.
“This year was the most straightforward year we’ve had in the last three years,” Nixon said. “We didn’t have the contract so we did the contract. We didn’t have a good salary schedule and we did that. Those two things were ridiculous heavy lifts and this was more like, ‘How do we attract and retain people?’ … We’re just saying, ‘What are you going to provide those people that you can’t provide housing?’ And I do think they’re getting close. (The negotiations) weren’t contentious at all.”
The 2022-23 school year concludes on June 2, with the new benefits effective on July 1.