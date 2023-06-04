For nearly 30 years students in Aspen School District have had their educational foundation set by Lisa McGuire. Their ranks include children of students and even some current coworkers.
But McGuire greeted her last class of seniors in May 26’s March of the Graduates, high-fiving and hugging some of the students she had worked with more than a decade prior, now practically adults, as they paraded through each of the district’s buildings in their caps and gowns. McGuire completed her “transition” year this week, the final step into moving into retirement after 28 years with the district.
“The curriculum is there but you can’t do a curriculum until you do the community and relationships,” McGuire said. “To me, that’s the most important thing as a parent and as a teacher is to have kind and caring and thoughtful and mindful balanced little beings leave you and help instill that what they do, their actions, their words, they have so much power.”
McGuire said she got a humanities degree from Berkeley at a time when “no one else had a humanities major,” which let her explore different subjects in her studies. But when people asked what she would do with it they assumed she would just be a teacher, to which she gave a vehement “no” — until she arrived in Aspen the same way many people do: to be a ski bum for a season as part of larger plans to simply travel.
Then she was persuaded to stay through a summer season and made a connection that gave her an opportunity to work at a preschool and get a more focused education in Denver. She loved it from the start.
She found her way back to Aspen, following her future husband, hoping to student teach with the district. Through a family she nannied for previously, which happened to have a school board member in it, she got a meeting with then-Superintendent Tom Farrell.
Her first discussion with the teacher she would learn under didn’t go as expected — the teacher was resistant and wasn’t told she’d have to work with a student teacher, and today’s issues of staff shortages weren’t present. But eventually she found a way in, started student teaching, then long-term subbing, then serving as a reading teacher.
Later, she found a home mostly as a kindergarten teacher but occasionally moving up with a class to first grade.
“You really help set the tone and the whole vibe for what’s coming the next 13 years for them,” McGuire said. “I feel it’s worked. I have good energy with them and I connect well with them.”
She’s come to enjoy teaching students how to be people first, how to be conscious of the planet and each other. For many students, a kindergarten teacher is the first educational leader a student will have. In a place like Aspen, McGuire relished the opportunity to be involved with students throughout their careers, though she felt that some of that connection dissipated in recent years.
Eliza Marolt, a member of the class of 2023, acknowledged that her connection with McGuire has receded slightly since she left the elementary school. But she credits McGuire with a portion of her development as a student to this day.
“Lisa is just one of those teachers that’s like a lifelong friend. She’s a mentor throughout your whole entire life and she still recognizes me and says hi anytime I see her, even though I look a little different than I did when I was 5,” Marolt said. “It’s difficult to find a teacher that really pushes you to find that creativity and to be a lifelong learner. That’s what Lisa has done for me although it was just in kindergarten.”
McGuire continued to use a song Marolt wrote to educate her students through her final year, even if Marolt herself doesn’t recall it.
Through the years, McGuire has watched her students scatter, some having their own children — whom McGuire then taught — or become coworkers or go on to big things (her 2003 class photo has Alex Ferreira’s signature on it, right above him in the second row).
McGuire decided she was going to retire last summer, giving her nearly a full year of time to plan and decide how she wants to spend it. The answer: going back to her traveling roots a fair amount and finding more time to ski, plus spending time with family and generally capitalizing on fall-winter-spring activities that she didn’t have time to do before.
“A friend that I ran into at the Basalt library recently, she said, ‘You’re going to be so busy when you retire, you’re not going to know how you did anything when you were working,’” McGuire recalled. “I’ll kind of do a lot of nothing at first and then we’ll just see.”