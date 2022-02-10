Increasing costs around materials and labor is forcing a second look at the Aspen School District’s bond project and its priorities.
The new suggested target spending for the project now sits at $115 million, an increase from the original projected high-water mark by $9 million. The new target will require around $20 million of other discretionary funds, according to a bond update presented to the district’s Board of Education on Wednesday night. The current estimated cost for the project exceed $131 million.
“In the markets in the past in Colorado, we were seeing anywhere from .75% to 1% increase in cost per month,” local developer Bob Daniel, who is involved with the bond project, said in the presentation. “Now, we’re seeing closer to the point-and-a-half to two points cost increase per month.”
Daniel said that the greatest “amount of escalation” is in the deferred maintenance project areas. These projects include things like leaky windows, carpet replacements and flooring and general repairs.
Once the investigation stage on the bond project began, it soon became clear that more work was needed than initially anticipated, Daniel said.
Deferred maintenance costs, originally estimated to top out at $15 million, are currently estimated at $20.7 million. Other project areas that saw major jumps in cost estimations include classroom and learning environments — which went from a high of $5 million to $10.5 million — and housing repairs, which jumped $9.65 million, a price of doing business in real estate, board president Katy Frisch said.
“We got a great deal on the properties because they needed so much work,” Frisch said.
The changes in costs provoked conversations around prioritization and timelines. Because some projects likely will have to be deferred further, a discussion around priorities for the projects came to the forefront.
Board member Jon Nickell requested that the district lead the way on creating a hierarchy of prioritized projects to give to project managers and ensuring decisions are made with the district’s strategic plan in mind.
“I think otherwise, we’re going to end up spinning our wheels and having a lot of discussion,” Nickell said.
Schools Superintendent David Baugh obliged to take point on the subject, but did not give a timeline. The increased costs are not expected to go away, changing the concept of timing as well.
“We want to do as much as we can this year because it’s going to cost a lot more in two years,” Baugh said.
Currently, the timeline for projects includes safety/security, classroom/learning environment and net-zero initiatives over the summer break, along with ongoing deferred maintenance projects. Learning environments are slated to begin in May while the other two are slated for June starts.
Additional net-zero initiatives and classroom environment projects are scheduled to resume in summer 2023, along with projects involving the district theater, school bus barn and athletics and recreation.
Production on a new cottage and district administration offices are scheduled to begin in August and continue through 2023.
However, these timelines may be tweaked to expedite the process to save money. The initial bond issue for $94 million in the November 2020 election was never intended to cover everything, but unanticipated inflation is eating away the district’s cushion for the project.
District leaders said they’ll get “creative” in prioritization and methodology to bring funding costs back down.
“We don’t have the cushion we thought we had,” Baugh said.