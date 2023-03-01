The Aspen School District campus went into "secure" mode this morning following another threat. However, at about 10:30 a.m., law enforcement vehicles were seen leaving the campus and school operations appeared to be returning to normal.
A PitkinAlert message issued at 10:07 a.m. stated: "We have received another threat call to the Aspen Schools. We believe this is a similar false call as was last week. All schools are secure and emergency personnel are on scene. Please do NOT respond to the schools at this time. All schools are believed to be safe."
Parents and others within the school community were emailed by the district's communications office just after 9:40 a.m.
A 9:42 a.m. email message from the communications office to parents and others states, "Aspen High School is in a 'Secure.' Business as usual inside. No one in or out of the building."
"Secure" mode is a school safety step considered less restrictive than a "lockdown." Still, no one is allowed in or out of the classrooms.
Another message from the district at 9:48 a.m. said, "Parents please DO NOT come to campus. We will provide updates every 30 minutes."
And an email to parents from the Early Learning Center of Aspen, located in the Yellow Brick Building, at 9:52 a.m. said, "We have just put in 'lockout/secure' as precaution due to a threat at the Aspen Middle School.
"All teachers and children are safe and happy in their classrooms. We are operating as business as usual. No parents or children may come in or out of the building at this time."
There was no mention in any emails to parents or the school community, nor in the PitkinAlert, of imminent danger.
At 10:45 a.m., a new PitkinAlert message said campus operations were returning to normal.
"We have confirmed there is no threat at the Aspen schools, and the schools are released to normal business. We will retain a law enforcement presence at the campus throughout the day. School will stay in session and there is no need to pick up your children."
This story will be updated.