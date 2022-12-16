A previously underutilized tax option will give a slight bump to Aspen School District’s budget.
Dave Sholes, interim chief financial officer for ASD, said in a letter to Superintendent David Baugh and the district’s Board of Education that the district, effectively, had not been assessing a “hold harmless” tax within the last four years. The bill entitles the district to an additional $710,551 annually through a levy that doesn’t require taxpayer approval that the district was not previously collecting on to its fullest extent. The district’s base total program funding for this year is $21.1 million. The discovery of the tax allowed for an increase in total mill levy revenue from last year, even as residential property assessment rates were slightly reduced and bond redemption mills dipped.
“We’re just maximizing our ability to raise funds for the school,” Sholes said in a phone interview with Aspen Daily News, noting the funds’ ability to help stabilize student programming. “It’s really positive because we have been using a little fund balance the last couple of years, and this will really help.”
The district has operated within its fund balance in previous years for several projects without reducing student services, Sholes said. It approved a new pay schedule in conjunction with the district’s employee union, increasing salaries among the newer ranks of staff.
The absence of the money hasn’t been a make-or-break difference, but it will now allow the district some more cushion moving forward. With a dip in enrollment this year, the district will see a slight decrease in per-pupil funding, for which the discovery of the tax will help compensate. Early numbers show the district lost 82 students in its October count.
Sholes said that in basic terms, the district had not been leveraging the tax. It had collected for it, “but there was confusion between the cost-of-living adjustment and the hold harmless numbers in the mill levy” in previous years. Between general mill-levy override revenues, cost-of-living adjustment and “hold harmless” sections of the tax levy, the district was leaving some amount of the taxes it could legally collect each year on the table.
“We weren’t maximizing what we could levy,” Sholes said.
This left the district short around $700,000 annually from its maximum levy rights from at least 2020. Sholes did not look into data prior to that year.
The cost-of-living adjustment contributes a fixed amount to the district annually at the rate of $1.1 million.
The “hold harmless” tax was approved in the 1994 Public School Finance Act in Colorado that allowed districts that were left in an unfavorable position to receive additional tax funds to compensate for the difference.
“The [1994] finance formula did not help Aspen, and for the [schools] it didn’t help, they created this ‘hold harmless’ to satisfy them,” Sholes said, admitting he wasn’t certain of the actual reasoning behind the quarter-century-old legislation.
On the taxpayer side, Sholes said the difference would be minimal, especially for residential property tax payers. A bill passed by the Colorado Senate in May that decreased assessment rates by 0.2%. Sholes said his staff estimates that residential properties will see a tax decrease of 1.7%, or roughly $5 off for every $500,000 of value. Commercial taxes are set to increase by 1.1%, or approximately $15 more for every $500,000 of value.
In total mills, Aspen is set to levy 8.916, an increase from at least the previous three years, up from last year’s rate of 8.816. The district is set to receive $5.3 million from mill-levy override funds, a voter-approved measure that allows the district to collect 25% of its budget. This means the district’s total collection from mill levies will go up just over $200,000 — to $30.9 million from $30.69 million.
Aspen voters approved the measure to maximize mill-levy override funds in 2015.
In its Wednesday meeting, the ASD Board of Education approved the annual mill levy certification unanimously.