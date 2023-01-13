Aspen School District is discussing changes to its calendar with a long-term vision of potentially adding instructional days.
In the immediate future, ASD is looking to shuffle its 2023-24 calendar, namely around holiday breaks, adding three student days in the process. But moving farther away from COVID, the district wants to explore a longer schedule, especially in favor of its International Baccalaureate students.
“It’s like 20 days that we’re selling our kids short when they take these tests compared to internationally,” ASD Board of Education member Christa Gieszl said in its meeting Wednesday. “Which we’re not going to make it. My goal is not to make it. My goal is to get us closer.”
This year, ASD has 170 student days scheduled, running from Aug. 24 through June 7. For comparison, the Roaring Fork School District calendar this year has 174 school days, while Garfield Re-2 has 148 while using a four-day school week. The approved 2023-24 calendar for ASD has 169 student days.
In a calendar discussion meeting earlier this week, board member Katy Frisch said the district saw a push from its IB coordinators to add educational days. In 2022, tests for the IB diploma ran from April 29 through May 20. The district finished classes on June 7, 12 educational days after the final exam.
Out of the 138 students who graduated from AHS last year, 32 students received IB diplomas.
Adding days in the volume of four full school weeks seems it may be unachievable, according to several board members. But adding days is something that Frisch at least directly spoke in support of, with others expressing a desire for it. ASD Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry also said he’s pushing for added days.
It’s more complicated than picking new start and end dates, however.
“We haven’t had the luxury of being able to really have this conversation, as a board and as a community and it meaning we’d need financial support to make this happen, can we consider increasing the number of days our students go to school,” Frisch said, citing the previous two years of schedules being formulated during COVID. “We would have to contract with the teachers for it. It involves negotiation and it also involves more money.”
For the meeting, the board was presented with two different calendar proposals for 2024-25, one keeping trend with ending the school year in the first week of June, another with the schedule shifted forward a week, starting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 and ending in the last week of May. On Thursday, an additional proposal was added, shifting the start date to Aug. 12 to squeeze in a couple more school days. No final decision was made in the meeting, with public outreach and further consultations with neighboring districts and other stakeholders to continue. The board has previously approved school year calendars two years in advance, giving them until the fall to solidify the 2024-25 schedule.
However, that approval does not set the schedule in stone, as evidenced by discussions around next year’s calendar and potential revisions.
The board heard potential changes to next year’s calendar, based some in the discussion of adding days to the calendar. The proposed schedule has the same start and end days but moves from 169 student days to 172. It shaves four days off spring break and removes March parent/teacher conferences after feedback that an as-needed approach in the spring semester was more valuable.
The suggested schedule also includes a break for Sept. 25 for Yom Kippur. It also moves winter break back four days, from Monday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 22, to create four additional student days after Thanksgiving break before sending them off for the holidays.
Students will be able to give feedback via a Google form sent to them by the district.