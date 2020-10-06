Student enrollment is down by more than 50 students at the Aspen School District, despite a mid-summer prediction that there would be a surge, according to ASD officials. While families can register for school at any time, the actual number of students enrolled is a statistic reported on Oct. 1, when the district provides the Colorado Department of Education with a pupil count. This count day for students provides CDE with information to determine funding for each district in the state.
Of the three schools, the elementary school’s enrollment is down the most in two years, from 495 students in 2018-19, to 464 students in 2019-20 to 443 students for the 2020-21 school year. Tharyn Mulberry, ASD’s assistant superintendent, said they haven’t done a thorough analysis of the demographics, but have seen kindergarten classes shrinking in size in recent years. Additionally, people may have opted for alternative school options, such as educational pods, this year because of COVID-19.
These decreasing numbers may come as a surprise because of reports this summer that nearly 150 new students had registered in the ASD from kindergarten through 12th grade, as families relocated to the valley because of the pandemic.
“Our speculation is that it might have been second homeowners who put a placeholder in our system while evaluating their home school and waiting to make the determination if they would stay or go,” said Mulberry. “And it seems they did not stay here, or if they did, kept their kids enrolled in their home school while remote learning.”
Before COVID-19, the school district was planning for decreased enrollment based on previous years’ enrollment numbers. With this summer’s real estate boom and school registration surge, administrators then pivoted, planning for over-enrollment. Now they’ve had to see-saw again.
“We had those numbers increasing quite a bit, and we staffed to that,” said Linda Warhoe, ASD’s chief financial officer. “Now we’re a little bit overstaffed but it’s not felt because we have teachers that are out. It’s a big huge puzzle to solve.”
Loss could hit $100K
Fewer enrolled students potentially means less money from the state. The CDE averages student enrollment over five years, so even though there are 51 fewer students this year across all grades, the five-year average is closer to 10 fewer students. That translates to an estimated $100,000 less in funding from the state, in a worst-case scenario, said Warhoe.
At Aspen Middle School, there were 449 students in 2018-19, 478 students in 2019-20 and 448 students in 2020-21. At Aspen High School, there were 563 students in 2018-20, 555 in 2019-20 and 555 for 2020-21.
The district receives roughly $10,300 per pupil from the state, says Warhoe.
Some of the students may be online learning or homeschooling through programs other than the school district’s because of COVID-19. While those students could come back to ASD if in-person learning resumes, the district would not receive funding for them since the numbers are already reported to the state, said Warhoe. She added that decreased enrollment is being seen across Colorado because of Covid-19.
Administrators will dig into the information, said Mulberry, to give a more thorough analysis.