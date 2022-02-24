Aspen School District’s staffing crisis isn’t likely to improve within the next school year.
During the superintendent’s update during the district’s Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Human Resources Director Amy Littlejohn announced that 10% of certified staff issued their intent not to return for the next school year through a survey issued by the district.
“On the fence” responses have estimates of turnover in the 15-24% range for the 2022-23 school year, or 20 to 35 certified positions, Littlejohn said.
“My hope is that we do not go over that 24% mark because that’s pretty high for a district this size, but we will be prepared to do so,” Littlejohn said in the meeting.
According to Littlejohn, the district has about 150 certified staff out of around 260 total employees. These include teachers and other nine-month-certified providers, such as counselors and speech therapists.
The district issued an intent-to-return form on Feb. 1 with a deadline of March 1. Littlejohn said 15 staff members have submitted their intent not to return, 15 are not sure and “a number of staff” have not yet responded.
Currently, the district’s recruitment website shows around 40 position openings, ranging from teaching to transportation to athletics.
District Superintendent David Baugh has had to take shifts driving school buses, and the district was offering a $3,000 referral bonus last fall for new employees.
Littlejohn also covered the district’s three-point recruitment plan, which involves early posting of jobs, attending job fairs and visiting universities, and increased advertising.